Cuban residents in Mérida hold a three-day protest against the crisis in their homeland

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 14, 2021).- After several protests have taken place in Cuba against the government’s authoritarian regime, the Cuban community in the state of Yucatán has shown its dissatisfaction too.

According to several studies, one of the largest foreign communities in Yucatan is that of Cuba, which has been established in the state for many decades. And so they did not miss the opportunity to demonstrate against the repression in their country.

It has already been 3 intense days of protests, which have had caravans throughout the city with people waving their flags and demanding justice.

They have demonstrated at the Monument to the Flag, as well as in other public spaces, where they have shown their support to their Cuban brothers, who are fighting for their freedom in the streets of Havana and other cities across the island.

With banners with the legends Cuban Force, Freedom, Liberty, and “Homeland and Life”, this Tuesday 13th, several protesters came to the doors of the Cuban consulate, to show their support and demand that the government of their country to stop the attacks against civilians.

They also demand the resignation of President Miguel Díaz Canel, who is accused of persecuting Cuban protesters.

