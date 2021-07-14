Cuban residents in Mérida hold a three-day protest against the crisis in their homeland

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 14, 2021).- After several protests have taken place in Cuba against the government’s authoritarian regime, the Cuban community in the state of Yucatán has shown its dissatisfaction too.
According to several studies, one of the largest foreign communities in Yucatan is that of Cuba, which has been established in the state for many decades. And so they did not miss the opportunity to demonstrate against the repression in their country.
It has already been 3 intense days of protests, which have had caravans throughout the city with people waving their flags and demanding justice.
They have demonstrated at the Monument to the Flag, as well as in other public spaces, where they have shown their support to their Cuban brothers, who are fighting for their freedom in the streets of Havana and other cities across the island.
With banners with the legends Cuban Force, Freedom, Liberty, and “Homeland and Life”, this Tuesday 13th, several protesters came to the doors of the Cuban consulate, to show their support and demand that the government of their country to stop the attacks against civilians.
They also demand the resignation of President Miguel Díaz Canel, who is accused of persecuting Cuban protesters.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatecan painter Manuel Lizama Salazar dies at 90
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 14, 2021).- The.
-
Morena will elect its candidate in 2024 with a survey, said its national leader Mario Delgado
MEXICO CITY, (July 14, 2021).- After.
-
First ‘Welfare Gas Stations’ would be installed in the Yucatán Península
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 14, 2021). –.
-
5-year-old boy dies after boat sinks off the coast of Isla Mujeres
Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, (July 14,.
-
Foreign resident found dead inside his home in Chelem, Yucatán
YUCATÁN, (JULY 14, 2021).- A foreign.
-
On Tuesday, July 13th, SSY reports 20 deaths from Covid; highest record so far this year
Coronavirus cases of July 13, 2021:.
-
Senior citizen showing Covid symptoms is treated by paramedics in downtown Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 14, 2021).- Paramedics.
-
Investment possibilities open for Mahahual, Quintana Roo
The community of Mahahual, Quintana Roo,.
-
Mexico registers biggest jump in number of Covid cases since February
On Tuesday, July 13th, Mexico reported.
-
Experts see Mexico inflation at double Central Bank’s Target in 2021
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Though the.
Leave a Comment