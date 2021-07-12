Cuban government violently represses the protests

Times Media Mexico (July 12, 2021).- The order to violently repress the protests was given by President Diaz-Canel on Sunday, July 11th, as Cuban people are being oppressed, arrested, there many missing protesters have been reported.

Journalist Peniley Ramirez declares that the official repression in recent months against journalists, activists, artists, and people related to peaceful movements has been gaining strength.

In Havana, the military have closed neighborhoods like Vedado, Santa Amalia, etc., and they do not allow people to enter or leave the area.

To all this must be added the difficult economic situation in Cuba that has worsened with the fall of the Venezuelan economy and the pandemic. The #SosMatanzas protests due to the outbreak and the lack of vaccines and medicines for Covid have spread to the area around Havana, and then all over the island.

Protests are also observed in the center and east of the country. Many people have reported Internet outages, as the Cuban government has been suspending this service in recent months, in order to maintain the people incommunicado.

Massive protests have been carried out in 50 different point across the island (Image Twitter Peniley Ramirez)

Much of what Cubans cry out in the streets is Patria Y Vida (Homeland and life) the name of a song by @Yotuel007 that has ignited Cubans and that contrasts with Patria o Muerte (Homeland and Death), one of the most repeated slogans by the Fidel Castro regime and that the government taught Cubans since childhood.

Meanwhile in Mexico, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Monday, July 12th that if the Cuban government considers it necessary and its people demand it, the government of Mexico could help with the shipment of medicines, vaccines, food and “whatever is required ”.

“We are going to be vigilant and willing to help the brotherly people of Cuba (…) with humanitarian support without any political tendency or bias,” said the president in his morning press conference.

He stressed that the Mexican government is guided by the foreign policy principles established in Article 89 of the Constitution, “non-intervention, self-determination of the peoples, peaceful settlement of disputes and guaranteeing human rights,” he said.

AMLO added that he will ask Marcelo Ebrard, secretary of Foreign Relations, to be aware and that if necessary “to seek contact, to establish a communication, a bridge, to help the people of Cuba,” he said.

López Obrador expressed his solidarity with the Cuban people.

