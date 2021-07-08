Cozumel International Airport registers a 17.9% increase in passenger traffic

The Cozumel International Airport had a 17.9% increase in passenger traffic in June in comparison to the same month in 2019, prior to the pandemic, and the trend indicates that in July the difference will be even greater.

Data from the concessionaire Airports of the Southeast (Asur) show that although domestic passenger traffic to this island fell by almost 50%, the influx of international flights increased significantly.

In June 2019, Cozumel had 18,770 domestic passengers, while in 2021, this number fell to 10,204, a decrease of 45.6. On the other hand, from 26,475 international passengers in June 2019, Cozumel grew to 43,133, or 62.9% more.

By adding both types of tourism, Cozumel mobilized 53,337 passengers in June, which is 17.9% more than the 45,245 passengers that visited the island in June 2019.

Interviewed in this regard, Pablo Aguilar Torres, a representative in Cozumel of the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ) indicated that July arrives with several new flights, which means that again records of tourist influx will be set, which will also generate hotel occupancy close to 70%, although everything will depend on the level of COVID-19 infections, which is what guides the epidemiological traffic light

“Overnight tourism is what has kept the economy afloat in this period,” said the state official.

Aguilar Torres said he hopes that shipping companies apply common sense and increase the number of crossings with the continent, in the holiday period, to avoid long lines at the terminals, which give the destination a bad image.

