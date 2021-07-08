Covid-19 mortality doubles in people aged 30 to 39 in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 08, 2021) .- In the State, the incidence of mortality due to Covid-19 in people in their thirties as well as in nonagenarians has doubled so far this year, revealed the Yucatán Ministry of Health ( SSY) by establishing that minors are the least affected.

In just one month, the distribution changed, because, until June 7, the age group of deaths with the highest growth was that of nonagenarians, followed by adolescents as well as people between 30 and 39 years of age.

However, the majority of the deceased are in their sixties, followed by the septuagenarians, who together account for just over half of the total unfortunate events.

After the appearance of the pandemic to date, a total of 4,617 deaths from Covid-19 have been registered in Yucatan, of which 1,714 occurred in 2021.

The incidence of mortality maintains an accelerated growth in the state, especially among the elderly, given the living conditions that prevail in the State, especially the epidemic of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, among other conditions.

However, the epidemiological situation has varied due to the fact that five variants of the coronavirus circulate in the State, of which the Brazilian and Californian variants were detected last June, and a few days ago the presence of the Delta strain was confirmed, which is more contagious, but no more lethal than the Mexican variant, which is the one most commonly registered in the Yucatecan territory.

While 2,526 people over 65 years of age have died as a result of the pandemic, 54.7 percent, at the same time there are 2,079 deceased between 15 to 64 years, 45 percent, as well as 12 people with less than 14 years, 0.3 percent.

