CMIC calls for more participation for Yucatan microenterprises in the construction of the Maya Train

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 05, 2021).- Members of the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry in Yucatán (CMIC) hope to have a better second half of 2021 in terms of the generation of public works and for this, they estimate greater participation in the Maya train project, coordinated by the Federal Government, since the Yucatán microenterprises that collaborate have been very few so far.

The CMIC leader in the State, Raúl Aguilar Baqueiro, recalled that the railroad is one of the Federation’s macro-projects that will generate an important economic benefit for the State, but to date, it has not yet permeated as was thought to the micro and small construction companies, which worries the local sector.

The business leader pointed out that the work of the CMIC was to create a bridge between the winning companies of the tender and the local microenterprises since the latter are the ones that represent the base of the construction industry in the State; that precisely have between 8 or 10 collaborators who generate work for Yucatecan families.

“It has been difficult for these Yucatecan businesses to find space through these bidding-winning companies,” he warned while considering that, the recovery of jobs in the sector continues its course, despite the impact that has left the coronavirus pandemic.

