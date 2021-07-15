City Council delivers prizes to winners of “Mérida me asegura con mi Predial 2021”

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 15, 2021).- The Mérida City Council delivered the prizes to the winners of the draw “Mérida me asegura con mi Predial 2021” (“Mérida assures me with my 2021 Property”), in which citizens who paid property tax in the first months of the year participated.

In an event held in the parking lot of the Municipal Palace, Mayor Alejandro Ruz Castro thanked the taxpayers for their trust and reiterated the commitment that their resources will be well applied and invested in infrastructure works and actions for the benefit of the population.

“The resources we collect through this tax allow us to plan works and services for the city in advance, maintaining their quality and responding to public trust with programs of a social nature and support for vulnerable groups,” he said.

Ruz Castro specified that the collection during the 2021 campaign of the property amounted to 354,477,898.50 pesos.

He pointed out that with the encouragement of offering discounts to those who pay in the first months of the year, the tax and co-responsibility culture is always promoted by the Municipal government, which recognizes the citizens who comply with their payments in advance and on time.

“We also offered greater tax incentives to retirees and pensioners and “Casa Segura”, and programs that privilege the environment as evidenced by the more than 200 thousand Meridans (204 thousand 869) who benefited,” he said.

Mrs. Martha Cardeña, tutor of Milagros Carrión Mendoza, a neighbor of the García Ginerés neighborhood and winner of one of the four cars drawn, said that she made the payment of her property during the month of January, taking advantage of the 30 percent discount , but she never imagined that for her prompt retribution it would bring her a prize.

“It is like a dream, because we have never won anything like this before. When my husband read the newspaper and we found out, we shouted with excitement, ” she said.

The municipal president recalled that for this year the decision was made not to increase the property tax, leaving the 2020 values ​​in force, supporting the economy of families.

In total, the city council today presented 80 awards, which included four cars, six motorcycles, 20 laptop computers, 10 iPads, 20 32-inch HD Smart screens and 20 bicycles.

In the first quarter of 2021, the following discounts were granted: 30 percent in January, 15 percent in February, and 8 percent in March.

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which have hired older adults and / or people with disabilities, were also supported to access tax incentives.

This year the number of boxes available for payment increased 22 percent, with 74 points in different parts of the city. In addition, the number of operations carried out through the site www.merida.gob.mx had an increase of 30 percent.



Also present at the award event were Ivonne Mendoza Escalera, Inspector of the General Directorate of Games and Raffles of the Ministry of the Interior, Laura Muñoz Molina, Director of Finance and Treasury, as well as Álvaro Duarte Avilés, Irma Noya Barrientos and Mara Ochoa Cruz , car winners.

Source: La Jornada Maya







