Citizens report ‘Socavón’ (sinkhole) in northern Mérida’s Montebello subdivision

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- Residents of the Montebello subdivision, north of Mérida, have to walk carefully on the sidewalk since a hole more than two meters deep has recently formed there.

On Calle 10th and 13th of the aforementioned subdivision, there is a hole at the edge of the sidewalk, which hinders the passage of pedestrians who are at risk of falling into the hole, especially at night.

Due to the rains that have hit the city, the hole was filled with water and on Monday, July 19th, a person fell and almost drowned, with the support of the residents of the subdivision they managed to get the man out of the sinkhole that is several meters deep.

@AyuntaMerida @DiariodeYucatan @jlpreciadob urgente rellenar este hueco sobre la banqueta, tiene más de 2 metros de profundidad, ayer cayó una persona, casi se ahoga, calle 10 c 13 Montebello @PorEstoOnline pic.twitter.com/jEnorWAV9V — Jose Alfonso (@alfonsinior) July 18, 2021

However, residents of Montebello are asking the authorities to fill this gap to avoid more accidents, as they observe that the hole continues to grow on the side of the road, and could get even big enough to swallow a car.

