Citizens report ‘Socavón’ (sinkhole) in northern Mérida’s Montebello subdivision

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- Residents of the Montebello subdivision, north of Mérida, have to walk carefully on the sidewalk since a hole more than two meters deep has recently formed there.
On Calle 10th and 13th of the aforementioned subdivision, there is a hole at the edge of the sidewalk, which hinders the passage of pedestrians who are at risk of falling into the hole, especially at night.
Due to the rains that have hit the city, the hole was filled with water and on Monday, July 19th, a person fell and almost drowned, with the support of the residents of the subdivision they managed to get the man out of the sinkhole that is several meters deep.
@AyuntaMerida @DiariodeYucatan @jlpreciadob urgente rellenar este hueco sobre la banqueta, tiene más de 2 metros de profundidad, ayer cayó una persona, casi se ahoga, calle 10 c 13 Montebello @PorEstoOnline pic.twitter.com/jEnorWAV9V— Jose Alfonso (@alfonsinior) July 18, 2021
However, residents of Montebello are asking the authorities to fill this gap to avoid more accidents, as they observe that the hole continues to grow on the side of the road, and could get even big enough to swallow a car.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Rains cause floods and the formation of a “waterfall” in Tekax, Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- Although.
-
The ABC to invest in real estate in Mexico
Have you ever wondered what it.
-
Yucatecan girl will represent Mexico in Mini Miss Universe edition 2021 in Colombia
The beauty, talent and intelligence of.
-
HIV / AIDS continues with high numbers in the Yucatan Peninsula
Dr. Ligia Vera once again calls.
-
Yucatán registers more cases of the COVID Gamma variant
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- Of.
-
Lack of planning delays reopening of Mérida’s controversial Paso Deprimido
Mérida, Yucatán.- The lack of planning.
-
Prices increase exponentially at Lucas de Galvez and San Benito markets in Mérida
A kilo of pork is $82,.
-
“Made in Yucatán” is preparing a strategy to market its products internationally
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- The.
-
Shipment with 135,300 vaccines against Covid-19 arrives in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- The.
-
Senior citizen found dead inside his home in Tizimín, Yucatán
Tizimín, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- An.
Leave a Comment