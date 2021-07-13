Chetumal Library reopens with new technological and digital equipment

Chetumal, Quintana Roo, (July 13, 2021) .- The reopening of the “Javier Rojo Gómez” library in Chetumal is an opportunity to revalue historical and cultural aspects of Quintana Roo, as well as to link society with the habit of reading.

Eloy Quintal Jiménez, president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) of Chetumal, expressed that with the reopening of the technological, digital, modern, and avant-garde development center, a very high-level knowledge development factor that It will allow conducting research work in a conducive environment.

“The Javier Rojo Gómez library, with its new facilities, with the new technological and digital equipment and the fact that it interacts with a network of national libraries, will allow us to access its bibliographic collection in person and virtually”, Quintal Jiménez said.

The president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) of Chetumal added that it is news that as a business sector they recognize the authorities of the Ministry of Public Works (Seop), in charge of William Conrado Alarcón and a team of architects and designers, who supervised and executed the remodeling work.

The Javier Rojo Gómez Library was finally re-inaugurated, after an intense remodeling and an economic investment of more than 18.2 million pesos (900,000 USD).

The process of rescue and rehabilitation of this historical and cultural space of the state capital of Quintana Roo consisted of the rehabilitation of the infrastructure, acquisition of equipment, and the management of the digital and physical heritage. The opening to the public will be made when the State Traffic Light of Epidemiological Risk Covid-19 turns to yellow.

Source: Sipse

