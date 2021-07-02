Chetumal and Belize prepare to reopen the southeast border of México

Chetumal, QRoo., (July 02, 2021).- Representatives of business chambers from the southern part of the state met with officials from customs, migration from Mexico and Belize, as well as directors of the Chamber of Commerce of the Free Zone, to coordinate actions that facilitate cross-border movement in the face of an upcoming reopening of the Belize border.

Without mentioning the probable date for the reopening of the Mexico-Belize border, during the meeting, held at the Foreign Ministry of Belize, and headed by Ramón Cervantes, Minister of State for Migration of the neighboring country, it was agreed that as soon as the border is reopened, will activate the delivery of the Regional Visitor card to Belizeans.

Eloy Quintal Jiménez, president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) of Chetumal, reported that it was also agreed that the business organizations of the southern area manage before the state and municipal authorities the necessary facilities are granted so that visitors enter Mexico safely, through the application of health protocols.

In addition, an information campaign will be managed before the customs authorities, so that Belizean visitors are clear about the amounts and commercial products that can enter their country.

Likewise, informative posters will be installed so that buyers who come to the Belize free zone are duly informed of their rights.

“We are satisfied with this first meeting, from which we will follow up on the agreements made to facilitate the return of our Belizean brothers and the strengthening of cross-border trade.”

At the end of May, the neighboring country of Belize reopened land and sea borders, but without any economic benefit for Chetumal, because it will only allow the entry of tourists, but not the exit of Belizeans to the state capital.

