CFE shut down Izamal’s electricity service on Monday, July 19

A “scheduled” blackout will leave the city without water too.

IZAMAL, YUCATAN (July 19, 2021).- After a power transformer failure at the Izamal substation on Sunday left 21 communities in seven municipalities without electricity, today, Monday, July 19th, from 8 am to 2 pm, electricity service was suspended in a part of this city and in two surrounding communities.

Due to the power outage, the pumping of drinking water will be stopped, informed the City Hall on Facebook.

It specified that the police stations of Kimbilá and Citilcum, the neighborhoods of San Francisco, Kinich Kakmó, Benito Juárez and Kabul of this city, and the companies Oxxo, Coppel, Tequilera, Super “El ángel” gas station, Pepsi and Coca Cola will be without power today, Monday, for six hours, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The company indicated that the power outage will be due to the fact that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will be performing “maintenance work on circuits IZ-5010 and IZA-4020 as a result of scheduled maintenance work”.

The Comuna also informed that from today Monday to Wednesday 21 the vaccine against Covid-19, Cansino’s single dose, will be applied to inhabitants between 30 and 39 years of age.

It added that from Thursday 22 to Friday 23 the second and last dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered to residents from 50 to 59 years of age.

Both activities will be held at the multipurpose court of the San Marcos neighborhood in this city, from 9 am to 5:30 pm.

The registration folio for the vaccine or proof that the first dose must be presented to be vaccinated.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments