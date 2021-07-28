  • Feature,
    • Catamaran full of nudists without a healthy distance caught on video in Cancun (Video)

    Photo: (Yucatan a la mano)

    According to a local media report, a group of nudists was caught on video while riding a Catamaran type boat property of the company ‘Albatros’, making a tour between Cancun in Isla Mujeres.

    The people on the boat can be seen totally naked, and without observing any sanitary measures at all.

    Internet users criticized the people on the boat, as the video went viral on social networks. It is clearly observed that they were not respecting the measures of healthy distance or the use of face masks, at a time when Quintana Roo is on alert for the health contingency due to Covid-19.

    Last Thursday, the State Government announced extraordinary measures to stop the wave of infections and banned mass parties and gatherings. So far there is no official version of the recording.

    Increase hotel occupancy

    The head of the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), Miguel Torruco, affirmed that, for the current summer holiday season, which has already begun, the hotel occupancy percentages are expected to increase significantly. The official mentioned the ForwardKeys figures and specified that among the main factors that explain these results, according to the consultancy, are the lower travel restrictions, good progress with the deployment of vaccination against Covid-19, as well as the reestablishment of part of Mexico’s capacity.

    Torruco reiterated that the Tourism Secretariat (SECTUR) elaborated the probable expectations for this rest period, with three feasible scenarios: optimistic, conservative, and pessimistic. In the case of the conservative panorama, it projects the arrival of 20 million 200 thousand tourists between July and August of this year, as well as an economic spill for the accommodation of 49 thousand 39 million pesos; and an average hotel occupancy of 52%.

