Cases of anorexia and bulimia tripled in the Yucatan Peninsula

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 02, 2021).- In the Yucatán Peninsula the cases of anorexia and bulimia tripled; Concerning last year, at the national level, the growth of the problem is close to seven percent, revealed the federal Ministry of Health.

The problem is most notable in Yucatán, to the extent that it is among the 16 states with the highest incidence, while Campeche and Quintana Roo are among the nine with the least number of affected.

Both conditions are characterized by the fear of weight gain, however, the main difference between them is that people with anorexia have a significant weight loss by limiting or stopping eating foods that they consider to be of high caloric value.

On the contrary, those with bulimia usually consume large amounts of food for short periods of time, and to counteract the weight gain they choose to induce vomiting or abuse laxatives.

Until epidemiological week number 24, corresponding from June 13 to 19, in the Mexican Republic 1,058 accumulated confirmed cases were registered, with an increase of 6.9 percent compared to the same period in 2020, when the sum was 1,000.

In the Yucatan Peninsula, a different composition was observed in these diseases, but the accumulated number is 36 cases, when in the same period of 2020 there were 12, that is, the situation tripled.

Only in Yucatán, there are 18 cases detected, with an increase of 157.1 percent compared to the previous year, when the accumulated number was seven.

In Quintana Roo there are 11 cases, with a growth of 120 percent, since last year there were five, and in Campeche, there are seven affected.

Yucatán is located in the 16th place in the incidence table, 1.7 percent of the national total, Quintana Roo is in the 24th position, with 1.04 percent, and Campeche is in the 29th rung, with 0.66 percent.

Regarding gender, in the country, these disorders were diagnosed in 778 women, 73.5 percent, and 280 men, 26.5 percent, while in Yucatan there were 12 women, 66.6 percent, and six men, 33.3 percentage.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments