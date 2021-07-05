Campeche returns to yellow, business sector disagrees with government decision

Campeche, Camp., (July 05, 2021).- After meeting with business chambers, businessmen of tourism, sports, restaurateurs, and others, the government of Campeche, through the State Health Council, backed down the decision to return to yellow in the Epidemiological Traffic Light.

Campeche has maintained a constant of 30 to 45 cases per day for the last two weeks, a reason that kept the state on yellow.

With the speculation of the possible setback in the alert, the commercial and business sectors expressed their annoyance and claim to the state government because the change occurred after the electoral campaigns.

“Why did they allow massive political campaign events in the middle of the pandemic?” Víctor del Río R de la Gala, president of the Campeche Business Coordinating Council (CCEC) pointed out three weeks ago.

Last Monday, with the argument that uncontrolled social mobility and the relaxation of prevention and health measures in the commercial sectors, the government of Campeche made the decision to change the alert from yellow to orange, as there is a high risk of contagion in the state and there is already a history of three variations of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, six cases to be exact, all have recovered, according to the head of Health, José Luis González Pinzón.

After the announcement, the National Chamber of Commerce (Canaco), and other business lines not represented in these organizations, expressed through press releases, on Facebook, and publicly in press conferences, their discontent, and they blamed the state government for the setback for allowing massive events during electoral campaigns

Businesses from the sports sector argued with scientific studies that their activity is essential to maintain a healthy and strong mind and body.

Last Friday, González Pinzón excused the decision they had made and invalidated Monday’s announcement, that is, Campeche will respect the statistics of the federal government where they have it on a yellow alert, and businesses will operate at 50 percent of their capacity, no longer at 25 percent; Others will no longer close their doors like gyms, but all with the commitment to pay attention to their sanitation measures and with the scoop that they would accept any sanction in case the staff does not comply with the agreements.

Source: La Jornada Maya

