Campeche citizens are not respecting sanitary measures

Campeche, Camp., (July 23, 2021).- The Campeche state reports a slight increase in the number of new positive cases of Covid-19 and hospitalized patients compared to the previous days, however, it should be noted that the entity is the fourth with a greater margin of hospital capacity.
In recent weeks, the rise in infections has been constant, 40 to 50 new cases are registered every day, the alarming thing about the situation is that from July 2 to this day, 682 new positives have been registered but these figures continue to increase at a very rapid rate, this trend has been derived from all the people that are ignoring sanitary measures.
The occupation list is joined by the HGZMF1 of the IMSS in the municipality of Campeche, with a demand of 79 percent, as well as the General Hospital of Ciudad del Carmen with 31 percent, the Dr. Manuel Campos Hospital in the state capital with 15 percent, the Ciudad del Carmen General Hospital Dr. María del Socorro Quiroga Aguilar has 14 percent and the General Hospital of Specialties Dr. Javier Buenfil Osorio in Campeche, has a demand of three percent.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
