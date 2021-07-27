Campeche businesses ask for more customer service hours

CAMPECHE, (July 27, 2021).- The new measurement parameters of the Epidemic Risk Traffic Light reduce the uncertainty that exists in the economic sphere by ruling out another total closure of activities such as the one that occurred last year and that put at risk of bankruptcy hundreds of businesses and indebted others more, coincide representatives of the tourism and commercial sectors.

However, they are still fighting for the authorities to authorize them to extend the hours of attention to consumers, a measure that, the restaurateurs say, would allow a faster recovery in one of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic.

“We take the position of the traffic light very well, we have been working the entire business sector on a promotion and awareness strategy in the commercial, services, and tourism union because the key is co-responsibility. Without a doubt this gives us a break, however, we are still waiting for the changes in schedules in the restaurant sector so that they can sell at least until midnight or one in the morning “, said the president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco Servytur), Omar Tapia López.

He affirmed that there are various future plans to reactivate the economy “because being at a yellow traffic light does not yet generate confidence so that the consumer can return” despite various security labels such as “Responsible Space” which guarantees that the company complies with all the protocols dictated by the health authority so that the employee and client are cared for.

“We will continue to be very attentive to what the State and Federal Health Secretariat mentions and citizens must also be guided by it so as not to fall into false messages that can confuse, we have to continue to comply with the provisions and that is what we are doing, always prevailing the Health”.

More awareness

Meanwhile, the president of the Association of Hotels and Motels, Mauricio Arceo Piña said that this new methodology will help citizens to generate more awareness and encourage a culture of prevention, fundamental for the economic reactivation that is so much needed.

In this sense, he pointed out that tourism like other sectors are going through a moment of reconversion in the way they develop, and just as there was a trend prior to the holiday period where travelers did not anticipate their arrivals; So far this season, while hotel reservations have manifested, so have cancellations.

Extend hours

For his part, Emilio Ortiz de la Peña, the president of the Association of Entrepreneurs and Restaurant Owners of Calle 59, Centro Histórico, and Malecón of the city, pointed out that so far the 50 percent capacity in the most important tourist corridor of The city has been enough, however, it reiterated the need to extend the hours since most vacationers like to enjoy evenings on Calle 59, an experience that is interrupted with the delivery of accounts from 10 at night, in order to comply with the established schedules for its operation.

“We have been making arrangements so that in this holiday period that we are going through we can extend the hours and go from 11 at night to one in the morning. We have two proposals, extended hours with the normal sale of food and alcoholic beverages, and if this is not possible, or extended hours with the exclusive sale of food. These are the strategies proposed to reactivate the economy because we are in a very delicate situation”.

In this sense, Ortiz de la Peña pointed out that two weeks ago the request was made to the corresponding authorities, however, “until now there is no favorable response.”

“Closing at 11 at night is too early for tourists looking to have a good time in Campeche’s historic center or at the boardwalk. a two-hour extension, from 11 at night to 1 in the morning, could make an important difference for our sector, which becomes 14 hours of operation a week and that would help us a lot ”.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments