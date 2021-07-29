Body of German citizen missing in Isla Mujeres is found in Cabo Catoche

QUINTANA ROO, (July 29, 2021).- The lifeless body of a German woman was found floating in the sea, near Cabo Catoche close to Holbox, about a month and a half after she was reported missing in Isla Mujeres.

Regine Beatrix Roessler left her home in Isla Mujeres on June 12, supposedly to go shopping in Cancun, but she was never seen again.

Her roommate reported the case to the State Attorney General’s Office, which issued a certificate of the Alba Protocol, with code 130 / ZN / 2021, which was deactivated today, when the legend of “Located” was placed in black letters, indicative that she was found lifeless.

Apparently, the body of the victim was discovered by fishermen in the Cabo Catoche area 10 days ago, but it was until today that it was confirmed that it was Regine Beatrix, 42 days after her disappearance.

The Yucatan Times sends its most sincere condolences to her family and friends. RIP Regine Beatrix Roessler.

Source: The Riviera Maya Times

