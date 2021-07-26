Basic goods prices increase persists in Mérida and the rest of the state

For the sixth consecutive month, food prices continue to rise.
Mérida, Yucatán.- In the first two weeks of July, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) registered a variation of 0.24 percent with respect to the previous fortnight, thus maintaining an increase in prices for the sixth consecutive month, according to information provided by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography.
The entity’s inflation rate was below the national average, which as of July 15 was 0.37 percent.
With the increase in prices in the first 15 days of July, Yucatan is among the five states with the lowest biweekly variation. At the top of the list is Mexico City, with 0.17 percent. It is followed by Nuevo León, 0.19 percent; Morelos, 0.20 percent; Jalisco 0.23 percent, and Yucatán, with 0.24 percent.
The states with the highest variation in the first fortnight of July are San Luis Potosí, with 0.84 percent; Guerrero, 0.72 percent; Puebla, 0.67 percent; Sinaloa, 0.66 percent; and Chihuahua, with 0.59 percent.
Inegi reminded that in view of the measures adopted due to the sanitary emergency, as of April 2020 and for the duration of the contingency, the CPI measurement will continue to use electronic means such as internet, email, and telephone.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
People in Merida protest against the use of masks and vaccination
Mérida, Yucatán.- While the cases of.
-
Maya Train would eliminate AMLO’s Sembrando Vida project in Kimbilá, Yucatan
Kimbilá, Yucatan.- Ejidatarios participating in the.
-
US police kill an indigenous Oaxacan migrant in California
Organizations and indigenous migrant communities of.
-
Man dies in the Port of Sisal, he hit his head while diving
Sisal, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- A.
-
Results of the public consultation on the mega pig farms in Yucatan are published
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 25, 2021).- The.
-
Cable company employee electrocuted while working on a CFE post
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- An.
-
In Yucatán, injuries in traffic accidents increase by 150%
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- The.
-
“Tropical Wave Train” is coming to the Yucatan Peninsula
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- After.
-
Despite being vaccinated, Covid infections increase among healthcare workers
During the past week, 15 people.
-
SSP agents save a two-year-old boy from dying in Progreso
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment