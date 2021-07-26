Basic goods prices increase persists in Mérida and the rest of the state

For the sixth consecutive month, food prices continue to rise.

Mérida, Yucatán.- In the first two weeks of July, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) registered a variation of 0.24 percent with respect to the previous fortnight, thus maintaining an increase in prices for the sixth consecutive month, according to information provided by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography.

The entity’s inflation rate was below the national average, which as of July 15 was 0.37 percent.

With the increase in prices in the first 15 days of July, Yucatan is among the five states with the lowest biweekly variation. At the top of the list is Mexico City, with 0.17 percent. It is followed by Nuevo León, 0.19 percent; Morelos, 0.20 percent; Jalisco 0.23 percent, and Yucatán, with 0.24 percent.

The states with the highest variation in the first fortnight of July are San Luis Potosí, with 0.84 percent; Guerrero, 0.72 percent; Puebla, 0.67 percent; Sinaloa, 0.66 percent; and Chihuahua, with 0.59 percent.

Inegi reminded that in view of the measures adopted due to the sanitary emergency, as of April 2020 and for the duration of the contingency, the CPI measurement will continue to use electronic means such as internet, email, and telephone.

