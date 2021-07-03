Barrio de la Ermita, “a soap opera location” in the heart of Mérida

Located in the San Sebastián neighborhood, the Ermita de Santa Isabel offers a colorful view to its visitors with its colonial facades.

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 03, 2021).- “El Barrio de la Ermita” is characterized by its yellow church and its French cobblestone streets that offer a wonderful view.

Located in the San Sebastián neighborhood in Mérida, the Ermita de Santa Isabel is a Telenovela location, thanks to its colorful colonial houses that keep it as one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in the city.

It is characterized by its yellow church, its French cobblestone streets, its park, and its botanical garden that offers an incredible view for its visitors.

Photo: (Yucatán en corto)

Story

Known in the same way as ” Our Lady of Good Trip” (Nuestra Señora del Buen Viaje) thanks to its location on the side of the royal road that led to Campeche and other communities to the west. Nowadays, visited by many travelers who come to Merida.

It was named Santa Isabel in homage to the mother of San Juan Bautista. Although the date of its foundation is not precisely known, the inscription on the main door marks 1748.

Although the church is not large, it is cozy and in many cases the perfect setting for a photographic session. On the right side of the building, we can find the access to its botanical garden.

Photo: (Mapio)

What to do?

If you decide to take a walk through this place, the ideal time is in the afternoon when the sun is about to go down, since you can take a tour of the chapel and walk through the streets around it. If you follow the French cobblestone road you will see restored houses from the colonial era. Most show off their remodeled and colorful facades, but without structural change for the preservation of each one.

When you cross the park, you will be able to appreciate its kiosk and the gardens, which are the ideal place for a photograph.

Two blocks from the Ermita church lies the San Sebastián park, where you can find typical regional snacks every night: salbutes, panuchos, turkey broths, and much more.

Photo: (Ilumninación del Sureste)

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments