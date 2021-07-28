At least 100 newborns have been infected with covid-19 in Tabasco

Villahermosa, Tabasco, (July 28, 2021).- According to data from the Epidemiological Directorate of the State Health System as of July 18th, in Tabasco, at least 100 newborns have tested positive for Covid-19 during the 16 months of the pandemic.
This figure represents 5% of the total infected in the country, whose figure is 1,862, according to the SISVER platform.
According to doctor Carlos de la Cruz Alcudia, head of the health jurisdiction number 1 of the Center, “newborns can be infected, but the virus has a different behavior, and it is not so aggressive.”
One of the cases is that of “Lupita”, a minor that in June 2020, after nine days of being born infected with Covid-19, left the “Dr. Rodolfo Nieto Padrón” Hospital, when she was discharged due to her notorious improvement.
The hospital reported that the baby, originally from the C-16 town of Cárdenas, was discharged after nine days of being hospitalized for premature delivery and Covid-19.
“Most children and young people do not have symptoms if they are infected with Covid-19. And in the case of adults, if they have obesity, diabetes, cancer, or any disease that compromises their immune system, they are at risk of suffering complications from coronavirus, declared Alejandro Serrano Sierra, general director of the National Institute of Pediatrics (INP).
He emphasized that with comorbidities or not, the moment a minor manifests a symptom related to the virus or even a change in behavior, they must be taken to the doctor to rule out the infection or, where appropriate, give them treatment.
Unfortunately, we are all susceptible and we have had cases of children who have comorbidities, particularly obesity, chronic-degenerative diseases, diabetes, cancer, which favor them having different consequences”.Alejandro Serrano Sierra, general director of the National Institute of Pediatrics (INP)
Fortunately, she added, the maternal instinct of a caregiver immediately alerts you to any possible illness, which increases the chances of early detection, so medical attention can be provided in a timely manner.
