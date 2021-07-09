Arrest warrant issued against Mexican businessman Miguel Alemán Magnani

A federal control judge in Mexico City issued an arrest warrant against businessman Miguel Alemán Magnani for the crime of tax fraud, judicial sources said.

The order was at the request of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), who prosecuted the investigation file against the businessman.

Last February, the Ministry of Finance, through the Federal Tax Prosecutor’s Office, filed a complaint about possible tax fraud against ABC Aerolíneas – Interjet’s controller – and Miguel Alemán Velasco and Miguel Alemán Magnani, president and vice president of the company, respectively, for not informing the treasury of 66 million 285 thousand 195 pesos of taxes withheld for salaries.

The complaint filed with the Attorney General's Office (FGR), based on a "citizen complaint", indicates that Interjet did not pay the treasury said amount corresponding to the income tax (ISR) withheld from its workers in December 2018.

The complaint presented by the Fiscal Attorney’s Office is based on the testimony of a person who claims to work for the company, who denounced that Interjet did not pay ISR to the Treasury between 2018 and 2020, even though, as established by law, it made the discount to workers.

The complaint also involves José Mejía Ordaz, the company’s legal representative. The tax debt owed to the treasury by the Alemán family, owner of Interjet, exceeds 4,690 million pesos, a situation that has resulted in various fines and embargoes.

In the midst of the crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic that last year hit many airlines in the world, Interjet was joined by the lack of liquidity to buy fuel, so that since the end of the year it canceled dozens of flights and by the middle of December 2020 suspended all its operations.

Since September of last year, the company owes the payment of social security, credits from the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers, and the National Fund for Consumption. For this reason, on January 8, union members placed red and black flags on counters and facilities, a strike that remains in force to date.

Source: La Jornada

