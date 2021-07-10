API finalizes biosanitary details for the arrival of cruise ships in Progreso, Yucatán

Progreso, Yucatán; July 10, 2021 (ACOM) .- The Progreso Office of the Integral Port Administration (API) finalizes the biosecurity details for the arrival of the first cruise ship in 2021 on July 26. In total, there will be 28 cruises of the Carnival Cruise company that have been programmed for the Yucatecan port, which represents the return of floating hotels to Progreso.

Since the presence of the Miami-Progreso route was confirmed, preparations began. As reported, the Carnival Cruise company will begin routes on July 15, then several tests will be carried out with ships and passengers from Fort Lauderdale, in Florida, and Galveston Texas with destinations such as Cozumel, Progreso, and Majahual located of course, on Mexican coasts.

The scheduled ship has 500 passengers, certified with COVID-19 vaccine, and who will be received at the port with a formal ceremony with the presence of state and federal authorities. For this reason, the port authorities are implementing sanitary mechanisms for the massive arrival of visitors and the surveillance controls for passengers and ship personnel are being increased.

According to Datatur, on average, the cruise tourist spends 76 dollars per person, in the few hours in which they visit a Mexican destination.

In 2019, Yucatán received 470 thousand cruise passengers in 146 ships that docked in the local port, in this way, Progreso is the fourth most important port in the country in this area, below Cozumel, Majahual in Quintana Roo and Ensenada, Baja California.

With the presence of cruise ship passengers, an important upturn is also expected in points of cultural interest such as Dzibilchaltún, which is about to premiere its light and sound show and the technical lighting mechanisms are already being tested to offer a new option for tourists who spend the night in our city.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments