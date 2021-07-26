Anti-drug Director of the National Guard Dies

MEXICO, (July 26, 2021).- The commander of the National Guard, Luis Rodríguez Bucio, reported the death of the head of the Corporation’s Anti-Drug Directorate, Jesús Armando Sánchez Estrada.
“Our most sincere condolences to his family and friends and we reiterate our full support for the relatives”, said the agency without providing further details of what happened.
Rodríguez Bucio recognized the work of Sánchez Estrada, of whom he assured “will always be an example of commitment and professionalism for the benefit of Mexico.”
Source: Yucatan ahora
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
