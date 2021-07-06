AMLO mentions six possible presidential successors for 2024

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reiterated this Monday that he will retire from politics in 2024 and mentioned six possible successors to his party, including the mayor of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, and the chancellor, Marcelo Ebrard.

“Who can replace me? First, take into account that it will be the people who will decide. On the liberal progressive flank there are many,” he answered, questioned about the issue during his morning press conference at the National Palace.

He explicitly mentioned and in this order the head of government of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum; the Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, the Mexican Ambassador to the UN, Juan Ramón de la Fuente; the Mexican ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma; the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier; and the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle.

“Fortunately there is a generational change,” said the president.

On the other hand, López Obrador did not mention other names that sound in the pools such as the leader of the majority in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, or the director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo.

Last Thursday, during an act of the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena) for the three years of López Obrador’s victory, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum was applauded with shouts of “president.”

Sheinbaum has long been strong enough to succeed López Obrador along with the former mayor and current chancellor, Marcelo Ebrard, although both were involved in the subway accident that left 26 dead in May.

López Obrador said this Monday that the tradition of the “covering”, by which the president, in turn, chose his successor, “is history” and now it is “the people who are going to decide.”

The president once again denied that he is seeking his reelection in 2024, something prohibited by the Constitution, and assured that that year he will retire and will not “participate in politics” again.

“I am the oldest president in the history of Mexico. Then I could not (re-elect) and my convictions would not allow it,” said the president.

He recalled that next year he will submit to a referendum to revoke his mandate so that Mexicans can decide whether he should resign or remain in charge of the Government until 2024, although he was confident that he will win it.

“I will be here if the people decide it. I am going to a consultation in March of next year. That does not worry me much, I know that the people will maintain their support. I am more concerned with science and the Creator,” AMLO said.

