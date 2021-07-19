AMLO insists on reopening schools nationwide by August despite new outbreaks

Mexico’s president is promising that in-person classes will begin in the fall despite the fact that coronavirus cases are on the rise.
The vast majority of Mexican students haven’t set foot in a classroom since March 2019, when schools closed amid the first wave of the pandemic. But President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says they will be able to go back to in-person learning when the new school year starts at the end of August.
“Classes will restart at the end of August in the whole country,” he said during a press conference. “The conditions are there for that and we are already working on a plan to improve schools.”
He said because teachers and the elderly have been vaccinated, it’s time to reopen schools. Though he also promised that classes would still be broadcast on TV for students who continue to stay home.
Some are concerned, however, that not enough has been done to ensure children’s safety at schools, especially as the country appears to be experiencing a third wave of the pandemic.
Source: Informador
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Tourist that paid USD$1,000 to stay at Hotel Xcaret was scammed
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (July 19, 2021).-.
-
Fishermen rescue dolphin stranded in San Crisanto (video)
SAN CRISANTO, Sinanché, (July 19, 2021).-.
-
Artisans from Mérida, one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 19, 2021).- In.
-
Municipal Police monitor compliance with COVID-19 protocols in Valladolid, Yucatán
Valladolid, Yucatan; July 19, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Nature and adventure travel in Campeche
The state has a great variety.
-
CFE shut down Izamal’s electricity service on Monday, July 19
A “scheduled” blackout will leave the.
-
Cultural workshops for children will be held in Dzitya this summer
Dzitya, Yucatán, (July 19, 2021).- Through.
-
Merida City Hall promotes responsible pet ownership
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 19, 2021).- Animal.
-
Efforts to protect wildlife in Yucatan continue
Sea turtle nesting area under surveillance.
-
95-year-old crashes his motorcycle on the Tizimín-Río Lagartos highway
Tizimín, Yucatán, (July 19, 2021).- 95-year-old.
Leave a Comment