AMLO insists on reopening schools nationwide by August despite new outbreaks

Mexico’s president is promising that in-person classes will begin in the fall despite the fact that coronavirus cases are on the rise.

The vast majority of Mexican students haven’t set foot in a classroom since March 2019, when schools closed amid the first wave of the pandemic. But President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says they will be able to go back to in-person learning when the new school year starts at the end of August.

“Classes will restart at the end of August in the whole country,” he said during a press conference. “The conditions are there for that and we are already working on a plan to improve schools.”

He said because teachers and the elderly have been vaccinated, it’s time to reopen schools. Though he also promised that classes would still be broadcast on TV for students who continue to stay home.

Some are concerned, however, that not enough has been done to ensure children’s safety at schools, especially as the country appears to be experiencing a third wave of the pandemic.

Source: Informador

