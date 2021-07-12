AMLO highlights the discovery of an archaeological piece in his home state Tabasco

MÉXICO (July 12, 2021).- During their supervision tours of the construction of the Maya Train. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the discovery of an archaeological piece of the Olmec culture in the state of Tabasco.

Through his Official Twitter account, President López Obrador published an image with the piece of the Olmeca original peoples.

Les comparto este hallazgo de Boca del Cerro, Tenosique, Tabasco. No solo es importante por su belleza, sino que confirma la presencia olmeca en la región de las antiguas ciudades mayas del río Usumacinta, como Yaxchilán, Piedras Negras, Pomoná, Santa Elena y Reforma. pic.twitter.com/HiZ4nhGqp9 — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) July 11, 2021

Supervision of the Maya Train

Until last July 5th, during the construction of the Maya Train, Fonatur had reported that 14,066 archaeological monuments had been discovered in the first four sections of the train.

The INAH and Fonatur carry out protection and recovery of archaeological heritage on the Maya Train route through operations, clearing, cleaning of vegetation, topographic survey, archaeological excavation, and registration of archaeological artifacts for analysis and conservation.

Source: Sipse

