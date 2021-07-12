  • Feature,
    • AMLO highlights the discovery of an archaeological piece in his home state Tabasco

    The president showed off the piece during the supervision of the construction of the Mayan Train. Photo: (Sipse)

    MÉXICO (July 12, 2021).- During their supervision tours of the construction of the Maya Train. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the discovery of an archaeological piece of the Olmec culture in the state of Tabasco.

    Through his Official Twitter account, President López Obrador published an image with the piece of the Olmeca original peoples.

    Supervision of the Maya Train

    Until last July 5th, during the construction of the Maya Train, Fonatur had reported that 14,066 archaeological monuments had been discovered in the first four sections of the train.

    The INAH and Fonatur carry out protection and recovery of archaeological heritage on the Maya Train route through operations, clearing, cleaning of vegetation, topographic survey, archaeological excavation, and registration of archaeological artifacts for analysis and conservation.

    Source: Sipse

