AMLO confirms the creation of a new government-owned Mexican airline

This Monday, July 26, President Andres Manuel López Obrador announced that the Government of Mexico is preparing a new airline with former employees of Mexicana de Aviación –extinct in 2010– and businessmen, through a mixed scheme.
The proposal was presented last Friday in the Revolution Room, in a meeting with officials of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), pilots, and businessmen, where Jorge Ordóñez, head of the Office of said agency, was present.
In an audio, it is detailed that a Segob official proposes to reactivate an airline, which most likely cannot be called Mexican due to multiple factors.
In addition, at the meeting in which 30 employees were present, Salvador Álvarez was presented as a representative of a business group, which would create a society with a group of free workers, with the principle of cooperative association.
