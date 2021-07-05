American Airlines announces new Miami – Chetumal direct flight

Chetumal, QRoo., (July 05, 2021).- New possibilities open up for Quintana Roo: American Airlines announced new connections with Latin America, highlighting that Chetumal will have a direct flight with Miami, Florida. The new route between Miami and the capital of Quintana Roo will begin operating as of next December.

The other new destination will be the Island of San Andrés, in Colombia.

The airline also announced new connections between Miami and these destinations within the United States: Albany, New York; Burlington, Vermont; Madison, Wisconsin; and Syracuse, New York. Plus Salt Lake City from December to April and Tulsa, Oklahoma, starting in November.

“With more than 30 years of service, American Airlines is and will always be Miami’s local airline,” said Juan Carlos Liscano, vice president of the Miami HUB.

“The new service to Chetumal and other domestic destinations this coming winters are an example of our commitment to the economic development of our community, while it continues to grow and diversify.” Juan Carlos Liscano

Last December, the Chetumal International Airport doubled its air connectivity with the center of the country with the reactivation of operations by a third airline. Of nine flights that this airport used to have per week, now it will have 16.

Juan Carlos Liscano stressed that this new international connection strengthens the connectivity of Chetumal with the rest of the world and with this reactivation the arrival of more flights to Quintana Roo is achieved, bringing and taking foreign and national tourism in and out of the state.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments