    • Amber alert for a 14-year-old boy missing since July 2 in Kanasín

    July 6, 2021
    Photo: (Sipse)

    MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 06, 2021).- Through social networks, the Yucatan Attorney General’s Office has announced this Monday afternoon the activation of the Amber Alert to help locate the young Oseas Lais Sierra Borges, a 14-year-old boy, who was last seen last Friday, July 2, in the Palma Real de Mulchechén subdivision, in Kanasín.

    Adolescent characteristics

    As a particular sign, the boy has a mole above his left lip, he has dark curly hair, he is 1.65 m tall, and weighs 50 kg.

    In addition, that day he was wearing a green short-sleeved shirt, navy blue shorts with an anchor print, black and red plastic sandals, and was carrying a lemon green backpack.

    If you have seen him or have information that may help to find his whereabouts, please contact the following numbers:

    1. 800 00 26 237
    2. 9999 30 32 88 direct 
    3. 9999 30 32 50 extension 41 164

    Source: Sipse

