Alert for “invasion” of snakes during the rainy season in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- Snakes are ectothermic animals, that is, they regulate their temperature through the environment, that is why it is recommended during this rainy season to be alert for the possible presence of these reptiles in homes near vegetation, as they could be looking for dry and warm places where they can take shelter.

Enrique Valdés Escobedo, a member of the Ya’ax Kaan group, which is dedicated to the rescue of this type of fauna, pointed out that people should remain calm when they encounter a snake, as well as not touch it to avoid a bite.

He recalled that in the state, there are around 50 species of vipers, of which five are considered venous, that is, they are of medical importance because their bite, if not treated in time, can put health at risk and even cause death.

The presence of the latter is rare in the city as they look for more “reserved” places with a lot of vegetation, unlike Mérida, which is disturbed by urbanization, it is difficult to find them so frequently.

However, the ones that can appear the most are those known as mousetraps, boas and the so-called blind snakes, mostly near places surrounded by vegetation such as the new subdivisions.

“These animals will always be present in places where there is availability of resources such as food and where they can hide, that is why it is considered normal that they can be seen at this time. But ultimately the rain encourages them to look for drier areas to be able to shelter their burrows from the floods, ” he added.

The main recommendation that is made when in front of a snake is to remain calm, since due to the lack of knowledge that one may have about whether or not it is poisonous, it is better not to touch it.

Avoiding being upset when these animals are seen saves various issues such as the snake dying unnecessarily or being bitten. These animals may bite a human being or pet too.

“You must call 911, take a photograph of the snake, keep an eye on the animal until the firefighters or members of a rescue organization arrive, they know what type of animal it is and what habitat it needs to be returned it to; it is important that people know that these are the indications whether the snake is poisonous of not”, Enrique Valdés Escobedo concluded.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments