Alert for “invasion” of snakes during the rainy season in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- Snakes are ectothermic animals, that is, they regulate their temperature through the environment, that is why it is recommended during this rainy season to be alert for the possible presence of these reptiles in homes near vegetation, as they could be looking for dry and warm places where they can take shelter.
Enrique Valdés Escobedo, a member of the Ya’ax Kaan group, which is dedicated to the rescue of this type of fauna, pointed out that people should remain calm when they encounter a snake, as well as not touch it to avoid a bite.
He recalled that in the state, there are around 50 species of vipers, of which five are considered venous, that is, they are of medical importance because their bite, if not treated in time, can put health at risk and even cause death.
The presence of the latter is rare in the city as they look for more “reserved” places with a lot of vegetation, unlike Mérida, which is disturbed by urbanization, it is difficult to find them so frequently.
However, the ones that can appear the most are those known as mousetraps, boas and the so-called blind snakes, mostly near places surrounded by vegetation such as the new subdivisions.
“These animals will always be present in places where there is availability of resources such as food and where they can hide, that is why it is considered normal that they can be seen at this time. But ultimately the rain encourages them to look for drier areas to be able to shelter their burrows from the floods, ” he added.
The main recommendation that is made when in front of a snake is to remain calm, since due to the lack of knowledge that one may have about whether or not it is poisonous, it is better not to touch it.
Avoiding being upset when these animals are seen saves various issues such as the snake dying unnecessarily or being bitten. These animals may bite a human being or pet too.
“You must call 911, take a photograph of the snake, keep an eye on the animal until the firefighters or members of a rescue organization arrive, they know what type of animal it is and what habitat it needs to be returned it to; it is important that people know that these are the indications whether the snake is poisonous of not”, Enrique Valdés Escobedo concluded.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Live an extreme adventure with cenotes, zip-lining, and hiking at Chinkilá, Yucatán
Tecoh, Yucatan (July 24, 2021) .-.
-
Man who set himself on fire downtown Mérida finally died
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- On.
-
You left as a hero who loved his job: girlfriend of the murdered cop
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- Alejandra.
-
The Mérida City Council, an important ally to attract investment to Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- Mayor.
-
So far this year, Yucatan has already exceeded the figure of total Covid infections registered in 2020
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- In.
-
Three palapas mysteriously set on fire in Cancun´s Playa Langosta
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (July 24, 2021).-.
-
President of Spain claims to have an extraordinary relationship with López Obrador
July 24, 2021, (FORBES) .- The.
-
According to the NGO; At least 15 Mexico states are on red alert due to organized crime
MEXICO, July 24, 2021, (FORBES).- At.
-
Heat wave intensifies in Mérida due to lack of trees, Conagua alerts
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- Every.
-
First cruise ship of the year to arrive in Progreso carrying 500 vaccinated passengers
Service providers are informed about preventive.
Leave a Comment