After 4 months, Xcaret Group refuses to provide information on the death of 13-year-old Leo

Chetumal, Quintana Roo, (July 30, 2021) .- Four months after the death of little Leo, 13 years old, in one of the attractions of the Xcaret group, a group of lawyers hired by the same tourist company filed an injunction for not delivering the information requested by the Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office.
“Tomorrow will be 4 months after the death of my son LEO a13 year-old happy young man whose only fault was to celebrate in Xcaret having survived this catastrophic Pandemic !!”, said the victim’s father.
“There is also an injunction promoted by a company of the Xcaret Group! So, if they are filling an injunction is because they want to cover up their fault ”, Miguel Luna Calvo, wrote on Twitter.
Miguel Luna Calvo, father of the deceased and a recognized cardiologist in the State of Durango, asked the Quintana Roo judge not to fall into the game of the Xcaret group and deny them legal protection.
“I hope that the judge does not fall into the dark game that this business group is playing,” added the cardiologist.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Sentimental couple of German citizen is arrested for alleged femicide
QUINTANA ROO, (July 30, 2021).- A.
-
New Software Catches Politicians When They Are Wasting Time On Their Phones During Session
A digital artist created the software,.
-
Renowned Yucatecan journalist Enrique Vidal, dies at 81
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 30, 2021).- This.
-
Mexico and Central America on alert for African swine fever outbreak
The International Organization for Agricultural Health warned.
-
According to INEGI, Covid-19 is the second cause of death in Yucatan and Campeche
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 30, 2021) .-.
-
Up to 65 years in prison in Yucatán for the crime of femicide
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 30, 2021) .-.
-
The Tren Maya station in Playa del Carmen finds home on the corner of Avenida 38 and Federal Highway
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MX.- The Fondo.
-
Revolutionary student front insists on not returning to face-to-face classes
Mérida, Yucatán.- Students threatened to close.
-
First virtual festival dedicated to cats and their caretakers in Yucatan to take place August 7
The virtual event will be held.
-
Goodbye ‘home office’; return to the workplace is imminent after vaccination
According to the Ministry of Health,.
Leave a Comment