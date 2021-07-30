After 4 months, Xcaret Group refuses to provide information on the death of 13-year-old Leo

Chetumal, Quintana Roo, (July 30, 2021) .- Four months after the death of little Leo, 13 years old, in one of the attractions of the Xcaret group, a group of lawyers hired by the same tourist company filed an injunction for not delivering the information requested by the Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office.

“Tomorrow will be 4 months after the death of my son LEO a13 year-old happy young man whose only fault was to celebrate in Xcaret having survived this catastrophic Pandemic !!”, said the victim’s father.

“There is also an injunction promoted by a company of the Xcaret Group! So, if they are filling an injunction is because they want to cover up their fault ”, Miguel Luna Calvo, wrote on Twitter.

Miguel Luna Calvo, father of the deceased and a recognized cardiologist in the State of Durango, asked the Quintana Roo judge not to fall into the game of the Xcaret group and deny them legal protection.

“I hope that the judge does not fall into the dark game that this business group is playing,” added the cardiologist.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments