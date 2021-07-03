Activities for the anniversary of the Port of Progreso are rescheduled

Progreso, Yucatán, (July 03, 2021).- “The health of Progreso citizens comes first, that is why we will take the necessary measures to duly address the restrictions that the state government has arranged to cope with this vacation period in a responsible manner,” said Ivone Rassam Jiménez, Councilor for Development and Social Assistance, and president of the Organizing Committee of the celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Progreso, regarding the current situation in Yucatán in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of this weekend, the boardwalks of the municipality will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, this due to the application of the new prevention measures announced by the state authorities, due to the increase in active cases of Covid-19, so the Celebrations Committee made the decision to adjust two of the eight activities planned for those days.

These activities are the “Sand Sculptures” workshop for children, which will be held on Monday 5, Tuesday 6, and Wednesday 7 July, at the same scheduled times, while the Dasell band presentation will take place on Saturday, July 3, but not in the Melacón, but in the Callejón del Amor instead, starting at 8 PM.

Regarding the other events, such as the friendly football match between “Tiburones FC vs Venados FC” is still standing in the renovated field “November 20” at 5 pm, and the presentation of local talents in the communities of Progreso, at 8 o’clock at night as well.

Likewise, the events on Sunday at the House of Culture will not have any changes, so citizens are invited to attend under the necessary preventive measures.

“We will continue working together so that we can soon overcome this situation, for now, we have to take care of ourselves and proceed with great caution without lowering our guard, we can enjoy our city’s anniversary but with great responsibility and observing all the health protocols.,” concluded Rassam Jiménez.

