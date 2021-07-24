According to the NGO; At least 15 Mexico states are in red light due to organized crime

MEXICO, July 24, 2021, (FORBES).- At least 15 of the 32 states of Mexico are in the red due to organized crime attacks, as they have the highest rates of homicide, kidnapping, extortion, drug trafficking and vehicle theft, denounced this Thursday, July 22th, the organization Semáforo Delictivo.

In a statement, the NGO detailed that these states are Zacatecas, Colima, Baja California, Morelos, Sonora, San Luis Potosí, State of Mexico, Chihuahua, Tlaxcala, Quintana Roo, Querétaro, Nayarit, Michoacán, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Coahuila and Baja California Sur.

“All of them add the highest number of reds in organized crime-related activity in the first half of the year,” said the organization.

However, he said that there are some states like Tamaulipas that, although they do not appear on the list because their general crime rates are lower than other Mexican states, they have “very hot” areas, especially on the border.

“This is replicated in states like Sinaloa or Guerrero,” the document said.

HOMICIDE RATE SAME AS IN 2020

The organization explained that the crime of homicide behaved in a very similar way to last year, as it registered a slight decrease of 1%, thus maintaining the rate of 28 homicide victims per 100,000 inhabitants.

“One of the highest in the world, only surpassed by El Salvador, Honduras, Venezuela, South Africa and Brazil,” the statement said.

Santiago Roel, director of the Criminal Stoplight, said that the areas of the country with the highest homicide rates are those where two or more cartels fight over the location, either to produce, import, traffic or sell any prohibited substance.

“It is not a state police issue, it is a federal issue. As long as Mexico does not dare to take away the business by regulating some substances, we will continue to suffer from this hell, ”Roel lamented.

And he warned that a thorough preventive work on the part of authorities and society is urgent “we cannot stand idly by,” he said.

Finally, he accused the Mexican government, led by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, of hitting private investment, the free market and free competition.

“Every day we see more and worse state intervention and that has had a very negative effect. If we continue to insist on it and, on the other hand, ignore the issue of drug regulation, AMLO’s six-year term will close as the worst in violence and crime ”, concluded Roel.

