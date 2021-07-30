According to INEGI, Covid-19 is the second cause of death in Yucatan and Campeche

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 30, 2021) .- During the year 2020 in Mexico, Covid-19 became the second cause of death, a phenomenon that was reflected in the Yucatán Peninsula, with the exception of Quintana Roo, revealed the Institute National Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

It should be noted that the states that make up the Yucatan Peninsula were among the 11 states with the lowest incidence of mortality.

Last year, in the country there were 1,001,094 registered deaths, of which 58.8 percent were men, 41.1 percent were women and in 756 cases the sex was not specified. Of the total cases, 1,001,301 occurred in 2020, the rest of the deaths correspond to previous years.

Likewise, during the past year, there were 1,003,645 deaths due to diseases and health-related problems, 92.4 percent, presenting an increase of 3.6 percent compared to 2019.

According to preliminary information, due to health problems, the three main causes of death at the national level are heart disease, with 218,885 deaths, 20.2 percent, followed by Covid-19, with 201,163 deaths, 18.5 percent, and diabetes mellitus, were 151,214 deceased, 13.9 percent.

In nine states, the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that causes the Covid-19 disease was the first cause of death, such as Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Coahuila, City of Mexico, State of Mexico, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa and Sonora.

The highest rates of deaths registered per 10,000 inhabitants per entity of habitual residence occurred in Mexico City with 116, Chihuahua with 105, Sonora with 94, Morelos and Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave with 93.

In contrast, the entities that reported the lowest rates were Quintana Roo with 59, Baja California Sur with 61, Querétaro with 63, and Aguascalientes with 67.

Inegi established that Campeche ranked third in the table with the lowest incidence of the “Rate of deaths registered and occurred in 2020”, with seven thousand deaths, followed by Quintana Roo, in sixth place, with 11 thousand 14 deaths, and Yucatán, in the eleventh step, with 18,831 deaths.

