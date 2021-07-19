  • Headlines,
  • Local News,
  • News,
  • Peninsula,
  • State News

    • 95-year-old crashes his motorcycle on the Tizimín-Río Lagartos highway

    By on July 19, 2021
    Photo: (Yucatán ahora)

    Tizimín, Yucatán, (July 19, 2021).- 95-year-old Mr. Óscar E.C.K., amazed paramedics as he resulted unharmed in a motorcycle accident. The man was riding his bike along with his 23-year-old wife, (yes, that’s right his wife is 23!) when they skidded and fell off. The young woman suffered several fractures and had to be transferred to a hospital.

    The senior citizen was driving on the Tizimín-Río Lagartos highway when he skidded.

    The nonagenarian was accompanied by his 23-year-old sentimental partner María C.A.C., who suffered a broken left foot and had to be transferred to the San Carlos de Tizimín hospital, in a Red Cross ambulance.

    Photo: (Yucatán Ahora)

    Don Óscar is a resident of Tizimín and he has surprised everyone with his strength.

    Everyone was left wondering how he manages to have such a young partner, how is it that he can still ride a motorcycle, and, above all, how could he escaped unharmed.

    Don Oscar is now known throughout Tizimin as the “Super Abuelo” (Super Grandpa).

    The Yucatan Times Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment