70 house-keeping employees have denounced Hotel Xcaret for unjustified dismissal

Quintana Roo, (July 17, 2021) .- Workers of the Xcaret Group hotel complex in the Riviera Maya indicated that security guards did not allow them access to the facilities after carrying out an internal sit-in demonstration, which was intended to take place inside the hotel premises.

This internal mobilization was published on social networks, which is why the aggrieved people accuse the hotel staff of withholding their cell phones and spying on their personal messages.

On Thursday, July 15th, the protesters went to the lodging center again; however, they point out that the Xcaret board of directors sent the Municipal Police to disperse them, under the argument of disturbing public order.

Later, they went to the Human Rights offices in Playa del Carmen, where the officials attended them in small groups of four and told them that they could not do much since Xcaret is a private company and any cases of violence or mistreatment must be reported directly to the Public Ministry.

A representative of the protesters added that they will have to go to the office of Conciliation and Arbitration to resolve the labor issue, but regretted that Human Rights cannot intervene in the situation of mistreatment and violence against working women.

They added that in addition to firing them, unjustifiably, the Xcaret board of directors sent a notice so that other accommodation centers do not hire them, because they are considered as “subversive”.

My life is in danger and that of all my colleagues because Messrs. Francisco and Pablo from the Xcaret company threatened us, they told us that there will be no agreement with the company and they will take us out by force if necessary as if we were criminals, ” she denounced.

The protesters mentioned that they were offered 13 thousand pesos settlement, although all of them are entitled to a higher compensation according to the law.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







