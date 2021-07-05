56 olive ridley turtles released in Yucatán

Progreso, Yucatán, (July 05, 2021).- Ecological authorities of the state government released on Sunday, July 4th, 56 baby turtles of the Lora species, which normally nest on the coasts of the states of Veracruz and Tamaulipas.

The head of the Secretariat for Sustainable Development (SDS), Sayda Rodríguez Gómez, participated together with volunteers and staff from the state, federal and municipal governments in the release on the beach of Yucalpetén, municipality of Progreso, of baby turtles, which hatched on the morning of July 1st.

Rodríguez Gómez stressed the importance of society knowing the great work that is being done in favor of these species from the Sea Turtle Program of the State Committee for the Conservation and Protection of Sea Turtles (Coctomy), which is chaired by the SDS and which has the support of all the institutions mentioned for its success.

For his part, the director of Cetmar Number 17, Carlos León Alemán, recognized the importance of coordinated work between public institutions, academia, and civil society that exists in the state.

“Because for the Yucatecans taking care of the turtles is a sense of identity and belonging, since on the coast each year the sea turtles are expected to nest, and locals always help them to reach the sea to preserve this emblematic species”, León Aleman said.

In what corresponds to the 2021 season, until April 30, the marine turtle program in Yucatan has the record of 52 nests of the Carey species, distributed in three state management camps, which are located in Sisal, where 32 nests are registered; 18 in Telchac Puerto, and in 2 more in Dzilam de Bravo.

On the beaches of Yucatan 3 of the 7 species of sea turtles nest every year, which are the Hawksbill, White turtle, and Loggerhead turtle, all of them protected by the Official Mexican NOM Standards. 059-SEMARNAT-2010 and the NOM. 162-SEMARNAT-2012.

The turtle nesting season begins in April and ends in the third week of November, having as specific periods the nesting phase from April to August and the hatching period that normally occurs from June to November.

