5-year-old boy dies after boat sinks off the coast of Isla Mujeres

Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, (July 14, 2021).- Two adults and a child under five years of age died after the Rosa Coral tourist boat sank, in which they were riding with 12 more people in the southern area of the Caribbean Sea in Isla Mujeres.
Merced Ortiz Maya, director of Civil Protection and Firefighters of the Isla Mujeres municipality, confirmed that around five in the afternoon there was a report that a boat was sinking in the Caribbean Sea, so it was immediately given notice to the Navy Secretariat (Semar) who were the first to arrive in the area.
“Eleven people were rescued alive and one had already died in the water, another by his means managed to reach the cliffs area of Isla Mujeres and two bodies were missing, a five-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man”, Ortiz Maya pointed out.
He explained that once the rescued people had been secured, the search operation to find the other two missing persons was deployed, and it was until approximately seven o’clock at night that the different vessels that joined the search. Members of the Mexican Navy managed to find the dead bodies, ending the rescue work at 7:20 p.m.
Ortiz Maya added that the search and rescue work was carried out by Public Security, Civil Protection, Semar, and the Isla Mujeres port authority captaincy.
