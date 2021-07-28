28 cruise ships scheduled to arrive in Progreso between July and December

PROGRESO, Yucatan. – The Progreso Port Authority (API) carries out the last biosecurity details for the arrival of the first cruise of this year, the “Carnival Breeze”, next Monday, July 26th.

In total, there will be 28 cruises of the Carnival Cruises company that are being programmed for Progreso and that will represent the return of floating hotels to the coasts of Yucatan, after the cruises were suspended since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was reported that Carnival Cruises will begin routes the day after tomorrow, Thursday 15; then tests will be carried out with ships and passengers from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Galveston, Texas, with Mexican destinations such as Cozumel, Progreso, and Majahual, according to El Universal.

The scheduled ship has 500 passengers, certified with a Covid-19 vaccine, and will be received in Progreso with a formal ceremony by state and federal authorities.



For this reason, the port authorities implement sanitary mechanisms for the massive arrival of visitors, and the surveillance controls for passengers and ship personnel are increased.

Some 98,000 cruise ship tourists are expected to arrive in Progreso from July to December this year.

According to Datatur data, on average, the cruise tourist spends 76 dollars (about $ 1,470) per person in the few hours of their visit.

Just yesterday, the API reported that the ship “Pacific Spike” arrived in Progreso with 3,505 tons of rail, from Yawata, Japan, for section three (Calkiní-Izamal) of the Mayan Train.

The ship, 189 meters long and 30 meters wide. docked at Pier 7 of the remote terminal.

According to an API statement, the railway material is destined for section three of the work, the Japanese company Sumitomo is in charge of the supply and transportation of the component.

Likewise, he indicated, this shipment represents the third of fourteen trips scheduled for the project.

Source: progresohoy.com







