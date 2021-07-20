20-year-old worker dies after falling from a 15-meter-high roof

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (July 16, 2021).- A young worker only 20 years old found a terrible death when he fell from a height of at least 15 meters (50 feet) while he was doing his work in the upper part of a plastics factory in the Obrera neighborhood of Mérida.
The victim, a resident of the Juan B. Sosa de Chuburná neighborhood, suffered a skull fracture when his head hit the pavement dying instantly.
Maintained the roof
It was found out that the deceased was not an employee of the business called Bodega “La Obrera”, but he was hired to provide maintenance to the roof.
It is also known that he was standing trying to change some plastic sheets, which were in poor condition. Apparently, part of the roof collapsed and the man did not have a harness and was not wearing protective equipment.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Learn how the Gamma variant of Covid that predominates in Yucatan can affect you
The Gamma variant is twice as.
-
In Yucatán, 80% of those who died from Covid in the first 2 weeks of July were not vaccinated
With vaccination the fatality rate has.
-
Bus crushes cyclist’s skull in Playa del Carmen
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, (July.
-
Quintana Roo contradicts AMLO: Students will go back to classes until the traffic light is green
QUINTANA ROO, (July 16, 2021).- The governor.
-
Gang of truck thieves captured in Yucatan
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (July 16, 2021).- In Yucatán, five.
-
Cruises ships will explore 4 new routes in Mexico
National destinations such as Los Cabos,.
-
The Economist compares AMLO’s rhetoric with the circumlocution of comic actor Cantinflas
The Economist is an international weekly.
-
Mexico registers 12,821 new infections in 24 hours
Death toll adds up to 235,740,.
-
US President Joe Biden says Cuba is a ‘failed state’
(CNN) President Joe Biden said on.
-
Revolut becomes the most valuable fintech in the UK
Revolut leaps to the front of.
Leave a Comment