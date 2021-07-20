20-year-old worker dies after falling from a 15-meter-high roof

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (July 16, 2021).- A young worker only 20 years old found a terrible death when he fell from a height of at least 15 meters (50 feet) while he was doing his work in the upper part of a plastics factory in the Obrera neighborhood of Mérida.

The victim, a resident of the Juan B. Sosa de Chuburná neighborhood, suffered a skull fracture when his head hit the pavement dying instantly.

Maintained the roof

It was found out that the deceased was not an employee of the business called Bodega “La Obrera”, but he was hired to provide maintenance to the roof.

The tragedy occurred in the “La Obrera” factory, located on the corner of Circuito Colonias with 11th street in the aforementioned neighborhood. Photo: (Sipse)

It is also known that he was standing trying to change some plastic sheets, which were in poor condition. Apparently, part of the roof collapsed and the man did not have a harness and was not wearing protective equipment.

Source: Sipse

