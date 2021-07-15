  • Feature,
  • Headlines,
  • International,
  • Merida,
  • News,
  • Peninsula

    • 15-year-old American teenager missing in Merida

    By on July 27, 2021
    Photo: (Yucatán ahora)

    Mérida, Yucatán, (July 27, 2021) .- The Yucatán State Attorney General’s Office asks for help locating 15-year-old Phillip García, who got lost last Friday, July 23 in the Altozano neighborhood in Northern Merida.

    Phillip is a US citizen and the last time they saw him he was in the Altozano subdivision, in the community of Tamanché (on the way to Progreso).

    He is black-haired and 1.65 meters tall, he was wearing black shorts and a black shirt with vertical white stripes, as well as black sports tennis shoes, all from the Adidas brand.

    Information about his whereabouts, please report it to the following numbers:

    800 00 26 237
    9999 30 32 88 direct
    9999 30 32 50 extension 41 164

    The Yucatan Times Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment