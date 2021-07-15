15-year-old American teenager missing in Merida

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 27, 2021) .- The Yucatán State Attorney General’s Office asks for help locating 15-year-old Phillip García, who got lost last Friday, July 23 in the Altozano neighborhood in Northern Merida.
Phillip is a US citizen and the last time they saw him he was in the Altozano subdivision, in the community of Tamanché (on the way to Progreso).
He is black-haired and 1.65 meters tall, he was wearing black shorts and a black shirt with vertical white stripes, as well as black sports tennis shoes, all from the Adidas brand.
Information about his whereabouts, please report it to the following numbers:
800 00 26 237
9999 30 32 88 direct
9999 30 32 50 extension 41 164
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
