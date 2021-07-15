15 Photos That Prove Mexico Is The Most Beautiful Place On Earth

MEXICO, (July 31, 2021).- From dense, humid jungle to rugged, mountainous terrain, or the Caribbean coastline’s triple threat of white sand, crystalline water and picturesque palms, there’s something for everyone in the vast and varied landscape of Mexico. Here are 20 genuinely jaw dropping photos that will have you packing your bags and booking the next flight to Mexico.
You can whale watch in Baja California
Whale in Baja California. (Photo: © ryan Harvey/Flickr)
Enjoy an Isla Mujeres sunset
Isla Mujeres. (Photo: © Brendan Bell/Flickr)
Add some very photogenic sea life
Turtle and Angel Fish, Cozumel. (Photo: © Mandy/Flickr)
The Copper Canyon is nothing to write home about though, we must admit
Barranca del Cobre. (Photo: © Mihai/Flickr)
The Nevado de Toluca is pretty amazing
Nevado de Toluca. (Photo: © Carlos Adampol Galindo/Flickr)
As is Cozumel’s jewel-toned sky
Thunderstorm in Cozumel. (Photo: © Kurt Bauschardt/Flickr)
Cozumel by day isn’t bad either
Cozumel, Mexico. (Photo: © Andrew Belair/Flickr)
Nor is that Caribbean coastline everyone’s always going on about
Caribbean sea. (Photo: © Brian Robinson/Flickr)
Chiapas boasts some jaw-dropping sights
Arroyo Blanco, Chiapas. (Photo: © Victor Pineda/Flickr)
Oaxaca’s Hierve el Agua is nothing to be sniffed at
Hierve el Agua. (Photo: © jadawin42/Flickr)
The Yucatán Peninsula is literally littered with cenotes as beautiful as this one
Cenote. (Photo: © KoiQuestion/Flickr)
Michoacán in winter is positively overrun with butterflies
Monarch Butterflies. (Photo: © Carlos Adampol Galindo/Flickr(
Tequila’s agave fields are mesmerising from above
Tequila, Jalisco. (Photo: © Thomassin Mickaël)
Flamingos really brighten up the Yucatán
Flamingos in Yucatán. (Photo: © Peyri Herrera/Flickr)
And last but not least, the majestic Cerro de la Silla
Cerro de la Silla. (Photo: © Rick González/Flickr)
