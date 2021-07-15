  • Expat Community,
  • Feature,
  • Lifestyle,
  • PlanetYuca,
  • Travel

    • 15 Photos That Prove Mexico Is The Most Beautiful Place On Earth

    By on July 31, 2021
    (Photo by Jose Rios for El Heraldo de Mexico)

    MEXICO, (July 31, 2021).- From dense, humid jungle to rugged, mountainous terrain, or the Caribbean coastline’s triple threat of white sand, crystalline water and picturesque palms, there’s something for everyone in the vast and varied landscape of Mexico. Here are 20 genuinely jaw dropping photos that will have you packing your bags and booking the next flight to Mexico.

    You can whale watch in Baja California

    Whale in Baja California. (Photo: © ryan Harvey/Flickr)

    Enjoy an Isla Mujeres sunset

    Isla Mujeres. (Photo: © Brendan Bell/Flickr)

    Add some very photogenic sea life

    Turtle and Angel Fish, Cozumel. (Photo: © Mandy/Flickr)

    The Copper Canyon is nothing to write home about though, we must admit

    Barranca del Cobre. (Photo: © Mihai/Flickr)

    The Nevado de Toluca is pretty amazing

    Nevado de Toluca. (Photo: © Carlos Adampol Galindo/Flickr)

    As is Cozumel’s jewel-toned sky

    Thunderstorm in Cozumel. (Photo: © Kurt Bauschardt/Flickr)

    Cozumel by day isn’t bad either

    Cozumel, Mexico. (Photo: © Andrew Belair/Flickr)

    Nor is that Caribbean coastline everyone’s always going on about

    Caribbean sea. (Photo: © Brian Robinson/Flickr)

    Chiapas boasts some jaw-dropping sights

    Arroyo Blanco, Chiapas. (Photo: © Victor Pineda/Flickr)

    Oaxaca’s Hierve el Agua is nothing to be sniffed at

    Hierve el Agua. (Photo: © jadawin42/Flickr)

    The Yucatán Peninsula is literally littered with cenotes as beautiful as this one

    Cenote. (Photo: © KoiQuestion/Flickr)

    Michoacán in winter is positively overrun with butterflies

    Monarch Butterflies. (Photo: © Carlos Adampol Galindo/Flickr(

    Tequila’s agave fields are mesmerising from above

    Tequila, Jalisco. (Photo: © Thomassin Mickaël)

    Flamingos really brighten up the Yucatán

    Flamingos in Yucatán. (Photo: © Peyri Herrera/Flickr)

    And last but not least, the majestic Cerro de la Silla

    Cerro de la Silla. (Photo: © Rick González/Flickr)

    Source: The culture trip

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment