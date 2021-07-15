15 deaths and 296 new infections of Covid-19 were reported in Yucatan in one day

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 05, 2021).- A 26-year-old girl, with a history of immunosuppression, was among those who died from Covid-19, as reported by the Yucatan Ministry of Health on Sunday, July 4th. The young patient was a native of the municipality of Tecoh.

This is the medical report for this Sunday, July 4:

The SSY reported that on Sunday, July 4th, 15 deaths and 296 new infections of Covid-19 were reported statewide in Yucatan.

In addition, 344 patients were registered in public hospitals, a decrease of three with respect to Saturday.

So far, 48,516 infections have been recorded in the state of Yucatan since the coronavirus pandemic arrived on March 13th, 2020.

41,216 recovered patients and 4,586 deceased.

As has been pointed out, in the economic reopening the most important data are hospital occupancy and daily income. Today we have 344 patients in public hospitals.

41,216 patients have already recovered: they do not present symptoms nor can they infect. This figure represents 85% of the total registered infections, which is 48,516.

Today 296 new coronavirus infections were detected.

245 in Mérida,

10 in Progreso,

9 in Umán,

3 in Chemax, Maxcanú, Ticul and Valladolid,

and 3 foreigners,

2 in Chichimilá,

and 1 in Akil, Celestún, Chumayel, Dzilam de Bravo, Espita, Homún, Hunucmá, Kinchil , Mama, Motul, Peto, Santa Elena, Sinanché, Tekantación and Tizimín.

Of the 48,516 positive cases, 420 are from another country or another state.

Specifically, in Mérida, 30,166 people infected with coronavirus have been diagnosed (accumulated cases as of July 3), living in:

8,459 in the North zone

7,701 in the East zone

2,834 in the Central zone

4,201 in the South zone

6,971 in the West zone

Unfortunately, in this medical report we report 15 deaths:

1.- 26-year-old female from Tecoh Immunosuppression

2.- 40-year-old male from Mérida DM / HAS / Obesity

3.- 79-year-old male from Mérida HAS / Cardiovascular disease

4.- 73-year-old male from Mérida Without comorbidities

5.- 49-year-old female from Mérida HAS

6.- 79-year-old male of Merida Obesity

7.- 75-year-old female from Mérida DM / HAS / IRC

8.- 74-year-old male from Mérida HAS

9.- Male 40 years of Mérida Without comorbidities

10.- 77-year-old male from Mérida Without comorbidities

11.- Male 49 years old from Querétaro Without comorbidities

12.- Male 45 years old from Mérida Without comorbidities

13.- 38-year-old female of Mérida Obesity

14.- Male 74 years old from Mérida Without comorbidities

15.- Male 48 years old from Mérida DM / HAS

Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM), and CHRONIC KIDNEY FAILURE (CRF).

In Yucatan, a total of 4,586 people have died from the coronavirus so far.

Of the active cases, 2,370 are stable, isolated, monitored by SSY medical personnel; with mild symptoms.

As already mentioned, 344 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

The age range of the cases goes from 1 month to 107 years old.

THE WEEKLY INDICATORS OF THE STATE HEALTH TRAFFIC LIGHT ARE IN ORANGE.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments