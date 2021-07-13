13-year-old girl reported missing, found with a 40-year-old man in Kanasín

In another case, investigating agents and prosecutors found a 14-year-old boy who escaped due to family problems.

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 09, 2021).- Two children who were missing were found this Tuesday 6th, in different parts of Kanasín, after the Amber Alert was issued in both cases separately.

In the first case, the minor A.C.N. a 13-years-old girl was found by agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) in a property of the Cerrito Mulchechén subdivision, in Kanasín.

The teenager was in the company of J.A.N.C. alias “El Pelón”, 40 years old.

The minor was handed over to her mother, while the investigation remains open due to the probability that she has been the victim of a crime.

The 14-year-old O.L.S.B. was found by investigating agents and prosecutors. Photo: (Sipse)

They find a 14-year-old

In the second case, the young O.L.S.B. 14 years old, was found by agents and investigators prosecutors in a place called “Nuevo Amanecer” (New Dawn), Colonia Francisco Villa Este, also in Kanasín. Nuevo Amanecer is one of those improvised “Rehab Centers” where people with addictions are treated with “non-conventional” methods.

According to the complaint filed by the mother, O.L.S.B. left her house last Friday night, after a family argument.

Source: Sipse

