13-year-old girl reported missing, found with a 40-year-old man in Kanasín

In another case, investigating agents and prosecutors found a 14-year-old boy who escaped due to family problems.
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 09, 2021).- Two children who were missing were found this Tuesday 6th, in different parts of Kanasín, after the Amber Alert was issued in both cases separately.
In the first case, the minor A.C.N. a 13-years-old girl was found by agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) in a property of the Cerrito Mulchechén subdivision, in Kanasín.
The teenager was in the company of J.A.N.C. alias “El Pelón”, 40 years old.
The minor was handed over to her mother, while the investigation remains open due to the probability that she has been the victim of a crime.
They find a 14-year-old
In the second case, the young O.L.S.B. 14 years old, was found by agents and investigators prosecutors in a place called “Nuevo Amanecer” (New Dawn), Colonia Francisco Villa Este, also in Kanasín. Nuevo Amanecer is one of those improvised “Rehab Centers” where people with addictions are treated with “non-conventional” methods.
According to the complaint filed by the mother, O.L.S.B. left her house last Friday night, after a family argument.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Local authorities say Guns N’Roses does not have permission to perform in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 09, 2021).- Through.
-
Telchac Puerto beaches temporarily closed due to the increase in Covid-19 cases
TELCHAC, PUERTO (July 09, 2021).- In.
-
Fishermen robbed by pirates off the coast of Progreso feared for their lives
Progreso, Yucatán, (July 09, 2021).- As.
-
Tourism sector, the most affected by protests in Sisal
Merida Yucatan (July 09, 2021) .-.
-
Ejidatarios accuse the head of INAH Yucatán of selling land in Dzibilchaltún
Merida Yucatan; July 09, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Dust from the Sahara approach Yucatán Península
Mérida, Yucatán, July 09, 2021 (ACOM). –.
-
Former Progreso mayor and his entire council arrested for acts of corruption
Progreso, Yucatán, (July 09, 2021).- The.
-
Arrest warrant issued against Mexican businessman Miguel Alemán Magnani
A federal control judge in Mexico.
-
Are the Yucatan octopus exports at risk?
Merida Yucatan; July 09, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Fines of more than one million pesos and 3 years in prison for animal abuse in Yucatan
Now the Prosecutor’s Office will be.
Leave a Comment