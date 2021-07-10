10 Fabulous and Fresh Blueberry Cocktails to enjoy this Summer

Enjoy the Sweet-Tart Berries in a Great Drink

July 19, 2021.- Blueberry cocktails are not numerous, but a number of impressive drinks feature the sweet-tart taste of the little berries. Some recipes use fresh or frozen berries or blueberry juice, while others require a blueberry vodka or liqueur. The flavor is unique in mixed drinks, which is why it’s so intriguing and delightful.

1 Blueberry Martini

(Photo: Bill Boch / Photographer’s Choice RF / Getty Images)

Blueberry juice takes center stage in this fantastic vodka blueberry martini. It is fruity, refreshing, and an extraordinary cocktail that is easy to mix up. The addition of mango is fascinating, and it works surprisingly well. It’s likely that you will find blueberry juice at your local grocer. Alternatively, you can muddle fresh blueberries or use your electric juicer or blender to extract the juice from the fresh or frozen fruit.

2 Daiquir-ease

(Photo: Zacapa Rum 23)

If you enjoy making your own drink mixers, the daiquiri-ease recipe is a perfect match for you. It pairs your favorite rum with a homemade lavender honey and a blueberry shrub. The result is fascinating and worth the effort. Also known as a drinking vinegar, a shrub is a flavored, sweetened vinegar. It’s an old-fashioned ingredient that has seen a revival in the cocktail world. Shrubs are easy to make, and this blueberry version is an ideal introduction.

3 American Collins

(Photo: Cultura RM/Maria Schriber RM / Collection Mix: Subjects / Getty Images)

The American Collins is a garden-fresh take on the popular Tom Collins. The recipe features Bombay Sapphire Gin which tops a muddle of fresh blueberries and Bing cherries. It’s topped with soda for a refreshing, tall cocktail. Bing cherries are a dark variety of sweet cherry, though any cherry will do. You can also pair raspberries or blackberries with the blueberries for an equally enjoyable summertime drink.

4 Purple Viking

(Photo: Fotosearch / Getty Images)

A fun drink, the purple viking is a simple but interesting recipe that pairs Southern Comfort with an array of fruity flavors. Adding to SoCo’s peach, you’ll also get a taste of sloe gin, blueberry liqueur, and orange from blue curaçao. Add a little lime and sour mix, then top it with citrus soda, and a beautiful blue-purple drink is ready to enjoy.

5 Very Berry Cosmo

(Photo: MASAYASU IKEDA / amana images / Getty Images)

The cosmopolitan is a favorite for many drinkers. It is also an excellent base for a creative mix of flavors, such as those in the very berry cosmo. The recipe features a flavorful and unique açai-blueberry vodka from Van Gogh. Chambord sweetens the mix and marries the vodka to the cosmo’s signature cranberry base.

6 French Quarter Smash

(Photo: Jason Rogers)

Here’s your chance to mix up a great drink with that bottle of moonshine you have stashed away. The French Quarter smash softens the corn whiskey with brandy and uses fresh citrus and mint to calm the alcohol down even more. The sweeteners are the most interesting part of the recipe. For one, you get to mix up a simple almond syrup with almond extract. Then, you’ll add a dollop of blueberry preserves. It all comes together to create a fantastic and truly unique cocktail.

7 Garden Patch Smash

(Photo: Foodcollection RF / Getty Images)

Fresh from the garden, this is the ultimate summer cocktail, and it takes full advantage of the season’s produce. The garden patch smash is a tequila-spiked medley of berries accented with lavender and lime. The recipe offers another opportunity for a DIY mixer in the raspberry-lavender simple syrup, and it is very easy to make at home. Once that is muddled with a handful of fresh blueberries, you’re ready to shake up this fun, fruity drink.

8 Paulista

(Photo: Leslie Thomson / Getty Images)

Lavender is the perfect pairing for blueberries, and they appear again In the lovely Paulista cocktail. This recipe complements that perfect harmony with a cachaça base and a blueberry liqueur to sweeten the deal. You can make your own blueberry liqueur in the same way as this lychee liqueur. A number of small distilleries offer a fantastic blueberry liqueur as well, or you can pour a blueberry schnapps, brandy, or crème de myrtille.

9 Broad Stripes and Bright Stars

(Photo: The Spruce Eats / S&C Design Studios)

If you enjoy the Moscow mule, this cocktail will be quite the treat. It uses a blueberry vodka, which a few brands offer, or you can also do your own vodka infusion. The recipe then adds an interesting mix of flavors, including absinthe, raspberry liqueur, and ginger beer. While it may be tempting, try not to skip the absinthe because it makes the broad stripes and bright stars a truly fascinating drink.

10 Rosé Berry Bliss

(Photo:Alan Richardson / StockFood Creative / Getty Images)

This party punch recipe is sure to please all of your guests. The rosé berry bliss combines fresh blueberries and pink lemonade with rosé wine creating a pretty pink, fruit base. Add a little soda for sparkle, and you have a quick punch that’s perfect for any special occasion.

