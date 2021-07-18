🌟 We use emojis every day, so why not celebrate them? Welcome to 📅 World Emoji Day!

🙌 Join in the celebration on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Facebook using the hashtag #WorldEmojiDay.
🙋 Why July 17?
July 17 is famously displayed on the 📅 Calendar Emoji, which is why we chose it as the date for World Emoji Day.
💡 The calendar emoji date is the reason this July 17 was chosen, but the day is much bigger than just one emoji. World Emoji Day is a celebration of all emojis.
🗳 Cast your Vote
The World Emoji Awards will be back soon for 2021!
Last year, the World Emoji Awards helped us crown the Most Popular New Emoji, the Most Anticipated Emoji and the Most 2020 Emoji!
You can find out more about our annual awards at: worldemojiawards.com.
🗓 Join the Event
Each year you can let your friends on Facebook know your plans to celebrate by joining the World Emoji Day event on Facebook.
We’ll also keep you posted about local events that are taking place near you.
🎶 Sing the Anthem
Written and produced by Jonathan Mann, we encourage you to upload your own video singing along. Or just put it on repeat and have a dance.
🎂 Hold An Emoji Party
Invite your friends around and dress as your favorite emoji character. The more obscure, the better.
You can bake emoji cakes, too!
🔥 Light Up Twitter
Tweet your favorite emoji. Tweet your favorite 50 emojis. There’s only one World Emoji Day, so make the most of it!
Let’s see Twitter alive with more emojis than it has ever seen. Include the #WorldEmojiDay hashtag in your tweet, so everyone else can follow along too.
🙋😍👾🌷🐝👻🍡💙🏃🌇🌀😜
💬 Keep it Emoji-only
👉 Email from your kid’s 🏫 school? Respond with emojis.
👉 Text from 👵 Grandma? Describe your day using emojis.
👉 Running late for 🏢 work? Apologize with emojis!
👉 Phone call from the 🏦 bank? Probably best to answer that.
