Yucatecans stand out in the Hispanic Grandeur International Awards

MEXICO CITY, (June 23, 2021).- The Teatro Centenario Coyoacán, in Mexico City, hosted on Monday 21, the third delivery of the “GRANDEZA HISPANA INTERNATIONAL AWARDS”, which recognizes various areas of the arts and communication in Latin America and which had among its honorees’ several Yucatecan artists and producers.

The ceremony, which took place from 7 pm with all health security measures, such as occupying 75% of the theater, was broadcast on the YouTube platform.

Among the proud Yucatecan winners is José Carlos Milan, an outstanding musician who graduated from the UNAM Faculty of Music and who will participate in musical productions for Diego Verdaguer, Amanda Miguel, Ricardo Montaner, Pandora, among others.

Also honored was Cris Alcocer Vázquez, a musical arranger who has collaborated with artists such as Armando Manzanero, Tania Libertad, Ana Cirré, Eugenia León and who lived for a time in Australia.

Another distinguished musician was Javier Lezama, composer, and arranger, who is the author of the musical theme of the contest and who has more than 30 years of an artistic career with more than 300 songs in various genres such as trova, ballads, and even grupero.

In the audiovisual field, José Luis Rojas Sarlat, better known as “Yogui Rojas”, a content producer and who directs the Teleplay channel, as well as the producer Rojas Sarlat Producciones de Mérida, received the Grandeza Hispana International Awards.

The Yucatecan producer has directed music videos, with a trajectory of more than 25 years, and in his speech, he highlighted that he dedicated the award to all those involved in the entertainment industry, who have suffered during the last year the lack of employment throughout the Mexican Republic as a result of the Pandemic.

“Yogui Rojas”, as he is known in the media, received from the hands of Marcos Carrillo, president of Grandeza Hispana International Awards, the award for professional excellence in content production.

Among the artists who could be seen on the red carpet and who also received the recognition are Alejandro Camacho, telenovela Mexican actor, The “Latin Lover”, Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who now stands out with his program “The minute that changed my life ”, For the channel Imagen Televisión; the communicator Fernanda Familiar, who was recognized for her career on national radio; the hosts of the program “Sale el Sol”, also from Imagen Televisión; the theater producer, Gerardo Quiroz, who in the ’90s was an actor in the program “Papá Soltero” and who thanked everyone present at the event for being the first event to be held in person in the theaters of Mexico City, after the pandemic started.

The awards ceremony was adorned with the presentations of José Joel, who paid a tribute to his father José José; by Marcos Valdés, who will also dedicate his presentation to his father Manuel ¨El loco ”Valdés; of the singer Ariadna, who said she felt happy to finally step on a stage again and of Alondra, who currently lives in Europe, among other northern musical groups and traditional Mexican music.

All the winners agreed that these are difficult times for the entertainment industry and that only together can we move forward.

The event was dedicated to the doctors, nurses, and medical personnel who have suffered on the front lines of the fight against the Covid 19 pandemic, and one of the prizes was symbolically presented to a survivor of the pandemic by the nursing profession.

The award is a replica of the Kukulcán pyramid with side decorations and a plaque with the name of the winner as well as the item being awarded.

The delivery of the Grandeza Hispana International Awards should have taken place since last January but due to the pandemic, it was delayed until the authorities of Mexico City allowed it.

