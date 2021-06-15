Yucatecans 50 to 59 years old receive second dose of Covid-19

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 15, 2021).- People between 50 and 59 years of age from the municipalities of Kanasín, Progreso, Tizimín and Valladolid, began to receive the second vaccine against the Coronavirus, thus completing their vaccination schedule to protect their health against the pandemic.

The first day of this new stage of vaccination started with a good influx in the vaccination modules set up in the 4 municipalities in the interior of the state in which doses of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer are being administered.

In Progreso, a macro center was set up for the application of the second dose to people between 50 and 59 years old, in the “Carlos Marx” Secondary School, where different modules were prepared in the classrooms to carry out the vaccination of up to more than 100 people simultaneously respecting health protocols.

Personnel from the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar), the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), and the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) are both participating in these tasks. ), as well as the State Government, assists in the work.

At this point of vaccination was Leonardo Sánchez Chi, 58 years old, who after receiving the dose with which his vaccination scheme concludes, will be able to exercise his work as a fisherman, protected and calm.

“How good that we have the opportunity to apply the vaccine, because we are going to travel to fish and because of the conditions in which we work, we need to be vaccinated,” the worker shared.

Sánchez Chi stressed that vaccination in the state has advanced very quickly, and he feels fortunate to be protected sooner than he expected.

“Those between 50 and 59 years old are about to be fully vaccinated and that is very good, we see a good influx and organization here, in addition to the treatment of the personnel has been very good,” he said.

Meanwhile, vaccination in the municipality of Tizimín takes place at the Technological Institute; in Valladolid, the vaccination modules are located at the “Antonio Mediz Bolio” Secondary School and the “El Águila” Sports Unit; and in Kanasín, this process is carried out in the SSY Health Centers located in the center of the municipality and the San José neighborhood, as well as in the IMSS Family Medical Unit.

At the Kanasín Health Center, 50-year-old Marcelina Can Estrada went through the document reception areas, assessment of vital signs, vaccination, and observation.

“I am very happy to receive this protection with the second vaccine and we thank the Governor very much for the effort he has made and for us to be vaccinated today,” said the woman.

Marcelina assures this vaccine is an injection of life. “Most of my family is dedicated to nursing, so this injection represents for my life a dose that will allow me more years,” she concluded.

The SSY recommends that the population of this age range of the 4 municipalities goes to receive their vaccination according to the date and time of their appointment, however, if they do not receive confirmation of their appointment, they may go to the module for the dose to be applied. It is estimated that this process will conclude no later than Friday, June 18 in the 4 demarcations.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments