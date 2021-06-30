Yucatecan protests at the National Palace against mayonnaise on Tortas de Cochinita

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 30, 2021).- The image of a Yucatecan holding a small protest outside the National Palace in Mexico City was disseminated on social networks. The man claims that the tortas de Cochinita Pibil shall not be prepared with mayonnaise.
In recent weeks, many users have expressed their taste for mayonnaise in one of the most popular snacks in Yucatán, the Cochinita Pibil, and apparently, this is a total sacrilege for many a Yucatecan.
For some, this represents an insult to the Yucatecan culinary arts, since this dish should be eaten only with the bar (bread), tanned onion, and habanero pepper, without any other ingredient, since it undermines its structure and flavor.
The fact has caused supportive responses among users, but most of them have shown their rejection on Facebook and other social networks.
“I have decided to initiate a protest in front of the National Palace to ask the federal authorities to prohibit the use of illicit substances in our sacred Cochinita Pibil,” said the Yucatecan, whose identity was unknown until now.
“I hope that Andrés Manuel López Obrador can respond soon to the requests of an entire state,” he added.
Source: Yucatán a la mano
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
