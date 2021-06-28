Yucatecan company receives the highest food safety certification in the world

This title will help to increase the volume of Yucatecan exports in the world.

Grupo La Anita reiterates its policy of quality and safety in the manufacture, storage and distribution of its food products.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán (Times Media Mexico) .- The FSSC 22000 certification (Food Safety System Certification), the highest qualification in food safety at an international level, was granted to the Yucatecan company leader in sauces, spices, and condiments, so this title will encourage the volume of Yucatecan exports in the world, as well as opening more doors for agri-food products made in Yucatán, to reach more markets in countries in Europe, South America and Central America.

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) revealed that last year, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Yucatecan exports in the agri-food sector generated a turnover of close to 11 billion pesos for the state, so it is expected that the new certification will increase this volume in the second half of the year.

The director of La Anita, Francisco Ávila Heredia, explained that FSSC 22000 is a certification scheme recognized and granted by Global STD Certification (GSTD), a recognition that is applicable in the national and international food industry market, as well as in the food processing, food packaging, and distribution sectors.

He added that with this certification, Grupo La Anita reiterates its policy of quality and safety in the manufacture, storage, and distribution of its products, which are produced under strict sanitary conditions that guarantee healthy food for all its customers in Yucatán, Mexico, and abroad.

The FSSC 22000 insignia is a proud achievement for the entire organization, employees, directors, and shareholders, as well as for consumers and Yucatecan society in general.

“This certification guarantees the safety of our products, as well as their efficiency and quality, processes and best practices. As well as the good management and administration of our warehouses. It is a select group of companies certified at this level, the FSSC 22000, already has a constant update, in which our version is 5.1. The number of companies in this select group of certified companies in Yucatán can be counted on the fingers of one hand,” he said.

The Human Capital Manager, Jorge Alberto Salcedo Quiroz, pointed out that the certification is also a reflection of the constant work of the more than 1,000 employees of Grupo La Anita, who made possible all the production processes of this proudly Yucatecan company.

He added that with these high-quality standards guaranteed in all its products, more opportunities to sell these products made by Yucatecan hands are also achieved.

The operations manager, Mildred Gómez, emphasized that despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the work to achieve this important certification did not cease, so now there is more security in the safety of each of the 100 products including sauces, condiments, essences and spices.

“By investing in the continuous improvement of its food safety management system, we can provide safe food to consumers around the world,” he said.

