Yucatán tourism recovery is progressing at a good pace: Sefotur

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 29, 2021).- The tourism recovery in Yucatán is progressing well, assured Michelle Fridman Hirsch, head of the State Secretariat for Tourism Development (Sefotur). The official sees an encouraging outlook, which will continue to grow.

A reflection of this is that domestic air connectivity has recovered by 70 percent and international connectivity by 11 percent, among other factors. So an encouraging outlook is expected for the summer holidays, although she indicated that it is early to advance exact figures, she said.

“To say that it is very positive is a bit risky, at a time when the industry has had such a bad time, but it is undoubtedly an encouraging outlook and we are hoping to continue growing gradually and recovering steadily,” she continued.

According to the official, the state has been between phases three and four of the Post Covid-19 Tourism Recovery Plan for several months, which includes the objectives of responsible reactivation and recovery of tourism.

In that sense, “we’re doing well,” said Fridman Hirsch; she also announced that new cruise ships will arrive on July 26, the first would be Carnival with operations in the port of Progreso, and the return of the Toronto air route at the end of the year is also confirmed. “This speaks of a good recovery in the market,” she added.

In addition, she indicated that several promotional actions are being carried out, such as the Yucatán Travel Mart, which was inaugurated on June 28. Last week they toured Florida, participating in aviation and cruise fairs, where international airlines expressed their interest in maintaining or establishing routes to Yucatán, and the final details for the Tianguis Turístico to be held in the entity are being refined.

Although she cannot assure that the sector is at the same levels as 2019, since “it would be irresponsible”, she stressed that “we are going to get there in time.”

Asked if the new measures implemented by the state government, restrictions on mobility, limited capacity and hours in some businesses, affect tourism in any way, the secretary commented that more than a problem, this is a challenge that faces the industry; however, “it does not substantially affect” the visit of people, as she assured that the offer is open to almost 90 percent.

“The only thing is that people have to adapt to certain restrictions and protocols as in the rest of the world, which could generate discomfort, which does not prevent people from arriving,” Fridman stressed.

Regarding whether the sargassum problem in the neighboring state of Quintana Roo impacted Yucatán in any way, the secretary commented that although there are other factors, “it has been observed, as it happened in 2019, that many people came to our state, to get away from the sargassum”.

On the other hand, it revealed that Yucatán, along with Campeche, have the lowest scale of risks, in the annual travel alert to Mexico that the United States recently issued, which would benefit the arrival of visitors from that country, especially in the summer season, as this offers greater security to one of the main international tourist markets.

“It is the first time in history that two Mexican states occupy category one on this list, it is very important because North American travelers trust a lot in their authorities and that we are a safe destination for them gives great peace of mind”, commented.

This means, she added, that the levels of security and biosafety in the state are outstanding, the protocols of sanitary practices that the agency has implemented since last year throughout the tourist chain have yielded results. “Few destinations in the world can speak of having the same protocol of international standards, throughout the chain, from the airline to indigenous communities, that has contributed to our being a reliable and safe destination,” Fridman Hirsch concluded.

Source: La Jornada Maya

